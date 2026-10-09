Hobby Storylines Heading into NFL Week 5

The NFL season is a quarter of the way completed. So far, the season has provided its fair share of highlights and drama. With that in mind, this article will take a look at some of the biggest storylines for collectors and fans heading into week five of the regular season.

Can Drake Maye Build Off his Bounce-Back Game Against the Bills?

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite coming off an MVP-caliber season that resulted in a run to the Super Bowl, many fans and collectors felt that Drake Maye had questions to answer about his play. Admittedly,, his numbers during the Patriots' playoff run dropped off a lot as he faced stronger defensive competition. Unfortunately, his season got off to just as brutal a start, culminating in a horrendous game against Jacksonville in which he turned the ball over three times with no passing touchdowns.

Thankfully for fans and collectors, Maye bounced back against the Bills in Buffalo. Although Maye turned over the ball two more times, he still threw for 3 passing touchdowns and led the Patriots on a game-winning drive and sealed the game on a perfect TD throw to Efton Chilsm, who made an equally spectacular catch.

While this performance was a welcome sight for collectors, it is important to remember it was only one start. However, I expect Maye to build off that start and show the same talent he did last season. While some collectors may have bailed on him due to his early-season struggles, the prudent long-term play is to hold onto Maye cards. He still has another level to reach, and last week could be the start of that.

Michel Penix Jr. Impressive Resurgence

Oct 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The start to the Atlanta Falcons season could be described as a dumpster fire. Despite having one of the strongest groups of skill position players and a solid defense, the Falcons ended up losing their first two games and did not look very competitive in either one of them. This was due largely to the Falcons being stuck starting their third-string QB. Fortunately, former 8th overall pick Michael Penix Jr. returned for week three after he missed time as he recovered from surgery for a torn ACL.

Since his return, the Falcons have looked like a different team, trouncing Green Bay and New Orleans on the road. While much of the credit is due to all-world running back Bijan Robinson, Michael Penix has been solid under center during those two games.

Sep 24, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) warms up prior to the during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the turnaround, Penix cards are still selling for respectable, if not modest, prices per Card Ladder sales data. This makes sense given his extensive injury history and the small sample size of his season thus far. However, Penix is in a perfect position to thrive in an offense that features Drake London and Kyle Pitts along with the previously mentioned Robinson. If Penix can stay healthy, his cards could be a nice buy-low investment for collectors.

When Will We See Fernando Mendoza?

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) enters the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike other No. 1 picks in recent years, 2026 No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza has yet to see the field to start the season. That isn't changing heading into Week 5. The Raiders have gotten off to a surprisingly good start to the season, going 3-1, with their only loss coming to the Chiefs last week, in when the defense blew a late lead and lost 30-27.

So far, starter Kirk Cousins has played well, so unless he gets hurt or is outright terrible, fans and collectors will have to wait a bit longer for Mendoza to get any playing time. That being said, it wouldn’t be a total surprise if the Raiders and Cousins came back to earth, which would only increase the chatter around Mendoza finally seeing regular season game action.