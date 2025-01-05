202(5) Trading Card Predictions

The Panini Prizm Jayden Daniels Black Finite 1/1 NFT sold for a whopping $20,000 yesterday.



Notable collector @spinotron picked up the NFT on the same day the physical Jayden Daniels Black Finite 1/1 card was pulled.



Have you ever purchased an NFT? If not, would you possibly in… pic.twitter.com/ygPGkflu3d