202(5) Trading Card Predictions
The trading card space is unpredictable, riding on the same highs and lows of the sports industry. But it's fun to try and make some predictions. Below, we'll look at five relatively reasonable predictions (I think) about what might happen in 2025. It should be fun to look back at the end of the year to see if any of the predictions come true (if Sports Illustrated will have me back).
Missing Chase Cards Are a Bad Thing for the Hobby
1. Besides Michael Jordan, Jayden Daniels will be the Most Graded Athlete of 2025
Jayden Daniels is having an incredible run, being named the starting NFC quarterback in the Pro Bowl just a year after winning the Heisman Trophy at LSU. More unbelievable is that Daniels is taking the Washington Commanders to the playoffs just one year after having the second-worst record in the NFL. If Daniels can win his first playoff game, expect his card market to take off even during the offseason. His rookie cards will be an even hotter commodity this year.
At The Buzzer In 2024, Jayden Daniels Best Rookie Card Was Pulled
2. Fanatics Will Use the Same Topps Chrome Design When It Gets the NBA License in October 2025
I think the 2024 Topps Chrome basketball design was generally well-received, but panned for its "unlicensed look." I predict Fanatics will use the 2024 design for 2025 Topps, with the NBA and team logos, to connect the 2024 product with its ensuing licensed brethren.
Cards of the New WWE Women’s champion Tiffany Stratton
3. Topps Will Release A Pokemon Set
I'm getting this prediction from Jesse Gibson from a recent episode of Sports Cards Nonsense. The Pokemon market is on fire. One look at PSA's grading stats from Gem Rate, and you realize that more Charizards were graded than Wembanyamas and more Pikachus than Micahel Jordans. While Topps has released several Pokemon sets, one hasn't been released in over 20 years. This is the year that changes and Fanatics will release a Pokemon set under the Topps brand.
4. Fanatics Fest 2025 Will Get Closer to The National's Attendance Numbers
Last year's National in Cleveland had about 110,000 collectors attend the five-day event. According to Fanatics, 70,000 people attended the inaugural three-day Fanatics Fest NYC. It appeared that Fanatics would host more shows throughout the country, but has instead opted to - so far - produce one show a year in New York. The first show was successful for sports fans, card collectors, and dealers. It's easy to see Fanatics grow its attendance by 20% (to about 84,000) while The National in Chicago sees another 110,000 this year.
Fanatics Fest NYC Returns in 2025: Dates, Tickets and What to Expect
5. NFTs Will Make A Comeback Through Coveted 1/1 Cards
Love them or (really) hate them, NFTs appear to be making a comeback. The well-known and respected collector Spinotron has been making some big NFT purchases of rare NFTs, along with a few other collectors, even when they don't come with the physical card (see above). Spinotron has given in-depth explanations on some of his purchases, including a Robert Griffin III NFT and a LeBron James National Treasures Logoman 1/1. Others, if not most, will follow his lead into this space that has been dead for a few years.