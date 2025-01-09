Bowman Best University Football Product Review
Bowman's Best baseball is always one of my favorite products of the year, but I've heard that the collegiate football iteration of Best has been more fun and loaded than the regular Bowman U Chrome so I went down to my local hobby shop to try the recently released Bowman Best U football.
Thanks to the Topps Buyback program I was able to secure one hobby and one breaker's delight box for about $100 all in which will make any rip that much more exciting. The hobby version has 12 packs with 5 cards per pack and you can expect 4 autographs with a few more numbered parallels. You're not guaranteed any patch autos like you are in breaker's delight, but was lucky enough to land a Luther Burden III jumbo relic autograph in the box I selected.
The designs are very colorful and I expect the baseball version to look similar when it releases next week. the breaker's delight version is one pack with 10 cards that are all refractors with six of those being numbered. Then you're given three autographs with one being the aforementioned jumbo relic auto. The delight box was a bit underwhelming until the final card in it was pulled...a Ryan Williams 2/2 black geometric autograph inscribed with his social media handle on it. Truly a monumental way to end the rip session.
This product does not have the "1st" designation on the cards like Boman U Chrome does so the viability on the secondary market likely won't match that of the players 1st Bowman autos, but overall the product has a strong checklist of players who will be going pro and those who are returning to their respective programs next season giving collectors multiple selling windows if they so choose. People will likely forget about this release come December but judging by the hype over the first couple of days, Icould be an early contender for Product of the Year.