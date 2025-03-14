Here's How The Young Guns Cards of the #1 Overall NHL Picks Since 2020 Have Been Trending Recently
Upper Deck's "Young Guns" rookie cards are some of th most sought after by hockey card collectors, and often serve as key indicators of a player's potential and popularity. Here's an overview of the current prices ranges for the base version Upper Deck Young Guns cards of each of the last five #1 NHL Draft picks.
These picks were Macklin Celebrini (#1 2024), Connor Bedard (#1 2023), Juraj Slafkovsky (#1 2002), Owen Power (#1 2021), and Alexis Lafreniere (#1 2020).
2024: Macklin Celebrini – San Jose Sharks (2024-25 Upper Deck Series Two #451)
Upper Deck features Macklin Celebrini’s Young Guns card in its 2024-25 Series Two Hockey set. Given Celebrini’s strong rookie campaign, that consisted of netting 20 goals in just 54 games with the Sharks, collector demand is expected to be high. Recent eBay sales reflect this sentiment, with his base Young Guns card fetching between $220 and $260, while serial-numbered and variation editions are commanding prices in the high hundreds of dollars to even the mid-thousands of dollars.
RELATED: PWHL Star Taylor Heise Signs Exclusive Collectables Deal With Upper Deck
2023: Connor Bedard – Chicago Blackhawks (2023-24 Upper Deck Series Two #451)
Connor Bedard's Young Guns card, released in late 2023, have been a hot commodity. Raw and ungraded versions have been selling between $200 and $300. Professionally graded cards, especially those achieving a PSA 10 (Gem Mint) or BGS 9.5 (Gem Mint) rating, have fetched prices upwards of $800 to $1,000, reflecting Bedard's impressive rookie season and high expectations.
RELATED: Top Young Guns to Chase in 2023/24 Upper Deck Series 2 Hockey
2022: Juraj Slafkovský – Montreal Canadiens (2022-23 Upper Deck Series Two #451)
Slafkovský's Young Guns card has seen moderate interest. Ungraded cards typically range from $25 to $40. Graded versions in Gem Mint condition have sold for $150 to $200. Slafkovsky's price fluctuations are influenced by his on-ice performance and development trajectory, which has seen its fair share of ups and downs.
RELATED: 2024-25 Upper Deck Series 2 Hockey: A Guide
2021: Owen Power – Buffalo Sabres (2021-22 Upper Deck Series One #228)
Owen Power's Young Guns card has garnered attention, especially after his solid defensive performances. Ungraded cards are generally priced between $5 and $15 while his Gem Mint graded cards have recently reached $25 to $40, With that said, I would anticipate anything much higher unless he has a long overdue breakout season.
2020: Alexis Lafrenière – New York Rangers (2020-21 Upper Deck Series One #201)
Lafrenière's Young Guns card experienced significant hype upon release. Initially commanding high prices, the market has since stabilized. Ungraded versions of these cards have recently sold in a range of roughly $25 to $50, while Gem Mint graded versions range from $80 to $120. His inconsistent performance has influenced these valuations to drop over the last 12-to-18 months.
In summary, Upper Deck Young Guns hockey cards hold varying values, heavily influenced by player performance and collector demand. Bedard's cards consistently command a premium, while those of players like Slafkovský and Power trade at more modest levels, closely tied to their on-ice performance, which in their respected cases needs to see an improvement. Lafrenière's prices have stabilized with minimal fluctuation, but Celebrini's market remains scorching hot and is poised to grow even more as his offensive contributions continue to shine.