How Otto Graff Created the Ultimate Custom Hockey Card Set

Otto Graff turned his passion for hockey and autographs into a groundbreaking custom card set honoring every NHL 500-goal scorer. By blending history, creativity, and expert craftsmanship, he created a unique collection that celebrates the game’s greatest legends like never before.

NHL 500 Goal Scorers Case - From the Collection of Otto Graff
NHL 500 Goal Scorers Case - From the Collection of Otto Graff / Courtesy of The Collection of Otto Graff
For most collectors, the thrill comes from tearing open packs, hoping to land a rare autograph or memorabilia card. But for Otto Graff, that excitement always felt a little hollow. He asked homself such questions as: "Where was the history?", "Where were the stats and stories that made these players legends?".

Instead of settling for generic congratulatory messages on the back of cards, he took matters into his own hands. His mission? To create a one-of-a-kind trading card set honoring every NHL player who has ever reached the 500-goal milestone, done his way.

Custom-Built Case & Video Display For All 45 Members of 500-Goal Scorers Club.
Custom-Built Case & Video Display For All 45 Members of 500-Goal Scorers Club. / From the Collection of Otto Graff

Graff, who first fell in love with collecting in the 1990s, was always drawn to autographs and memorabilia, but he wanted more. He craved the storytelling magic that defined classic trading cards. Determined to bring it back, he started writing to players, requesting autographs, and designing his own cards loaded with stats, trivia, and historical highlights.

But there was one problem, his design skills weren’t quite up to professional standards. That’s when he teamed up with DNJcards Creation, a graphic designer with a passion for sports, and together, they turned his vision into reality.

Defender Keith Magnuson (3) in action against Detroit Red Wings right wing Gordie Howe (9) a member of the 500-Goal club.
1970; Detroit, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Blackhawks goalie Tony Esposito (35) and defender Keith Magnuson (3) in action against Detroit Red Wings right wing Gordie Howe (9) during the 1970 season. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK / Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

The result? A jaw-dropping, meticulously crafted masterpiece. Graff sketched out exactly how he wanted each card to look, ensuring they weren’t just signed keepsakes but a tribute to each player’s legendary career. Some signatures came directly from the players through mail requests, while others were tracked down through trades and purchases.

When the set was finally complete, all 45 NHL legends who had reached the 500-goal milestone before Sidney Crosby, Steven Stamkos, and Evgeni Malkin, it was clear this wasn’t just another collection. It was something truly special.

Los Angeles Kings forward Wayne Gretzky (99) in action against the New York Rangers
Dec 2, 1989; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Kings forward Wayne Gretzky (99) in action against the New York Rangers at the Forum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

But Graff wasn’t done. A collection this unique deserved an equally legendary display. He envisioned a custom-built collector’s case, something that could house his prized autographs while also enhancing the experience of reliving each player’s historic moment. Enlisting a talented woodworking friend, he designed a stunning, handcrafted display case that allows him to open it up, admire his collection, and watch footage of each player scoring their milestone 500th goal.

NHL 500 Goal Scorers Club - Custom Card Collection
NHL 500 Goal Scorers Club - Custom Card Collection / From the Collection of Otto Graff

This isn’t just a collection, it’s a revolutionary approach to the hobby. In an industry flooded with mass-produced cards, Graff has proven that creativity, passion, and perseverance can result in something truly extraordinary. His set isn’t just about autographs, it’s about celebrating hockey history, honoring the legends who shaped the game, and showing what’s possible when a collector takes control of their own vision.

Bio: Matt Schilling, a lifelong sportscard collector and a proud graduate of Towson University (Class of 2006) who currently resides in Queens, New York, is one of the newest contributing authors to the Collectibles segment now featured on http://SI.com

