Hubie Brown Cards to Celebrate the 91 Year Old's Retirement
At 91 years old and after almost six decades connected to professional basketball, Hubie Brown announced his final NBA game on Sunday between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Fiserv Forum Arena. Brown was joined by one of his longtime mentees, Mike Breen, during the ABC broadcast.
Hubie Brown has been narrating to basketball fans over the last four decades. Prior to his broadcasting career, though, Brown was a coach for the first part of his professional career. He coached at academies and universities from the mid-50s to the early 70s before being hired by the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks as an assistant coach in 1972.
His first head coaching gig came in the ABA for the Kentucky Colonels in 1974, which led to a championship in 1975. Once the NBA and ABA merged, Brown was hired by the Atlanta Hawks in 1976 and earned NBA Coach of the Year in 1978. Brown also coached for the New York Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies, earning a second NBA Coach of the Year award in 2004 before unexpectedly resigning the following season.
While there is not an abundance of cards featuring Brown, with a career spanning so many eras there are a handful that have been produced over the years.
1. 1975 Topps Kentucky Colonels #323 Checklist PSA 10
Sold for $137.49 on April 10, 2022 on eBay
2. 1985 Star Coaches Hubie Brown New York Knicks PSA 6
Sold for $99 on July 24, 2024 on eBay
3. 1990 Hoops Announcers Hubie Brown PSA 9
Sold for $85 on January 30, 2025 on eBay
4. 2009-10 Panini Hall of Fame Marble #136 Hubie Brown BGS 9.5
Sold for $50 on May 9, 2024 on eBay