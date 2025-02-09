Hubie Brown Received a Heartwarming Tribute Video Ahead of His Final NBA Broadcast
Hubie Brown called the final game of his legendary broadcasting career on Sunday. Brown did color commentary alongside Mike Breen for the ESPN on ABC broadcast of the 76ers-Bucks game, which fittingly took place in Milwaukee, where he began his NBA journey in 1972.
After half-a-century calling basketball games on television, Brown was showered with love throughout the afternoon as the NBA, the Bucks and ESPN all paid tribute to the man and his career.
Relfecting on his career, Brown said, "It's 50 years that went by so fast, you turn around and you can't believe it." He also admitted he was "frightened to death" during his first game. In 50 years, he came so far he was comfortable crying on the air.
Brown, now 91-years old, originally worked for USA in the 80's and spent time with CBS, TNT, ABC and ESPN. He won an ABA championship in 1975 and was named NBA Coach of the Year twice in between his various broadcasting assignments.