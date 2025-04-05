Hunter Greene Cards as he Becomes Fastest to 500 Strikeouts in Reds' History
Is Hunter Greene making the leap? On Wednesday, the second overall draft of the 2017 MLB Draft, became the fastest pitcher in Cincinnati Reds history to reach 500 career strikeouts, taking just 74 games to get there. Will collectors get behind the talented 25-year old?
Last year, Greene made his first All-Star game, and put together the best year of his career, going 9-5 with a 2.75 ERA, along with 169 strikeouts in 150.1 IP. While he is without a win in his opening two starts of the 2025 season, he's looked fantastic. Over 12 innings, he's got 16 strikeouts against only 2 walks, to go along with a 2.25 ERA and 0.67 WHIP.
Per Sarah Langs, Hunter Greene is the only pitcher since 2008 to throw 50 or more four-seam fastballs or sinkers in a game and average 100 MPH. He achieved the feat for the seventh time in a dazzlling 7-inning, 8-strikeout display on Wednesday.
To commemorate, his achievement of 500 career strikeouts, Topps Now released a Hunter Greene card following the April 2 performance. There's no doubt that Greene has started the year extremely well, and is a pitcher to keep an eye on.
The top Hunter Greene card sale of all-time, per Card Ladder, is $4,599.99 on for a 2022 Topps Dynasty Logoman Patch Auto 1/1. The card sold in November of 2024.
Greene, picked second overall in the MLB Draft when he was only 17 years old, struggled in his first two years at the Major League level, and his card market has been difficult to get a read on, even as he has started to settle into life in The Show. His 2018 Bowman Prospect Autograph 1st Bowman Orange /25 sold for $2,000 in April 2022. A 2018 Bowman Chrome Prospect Autograph 1st Bowman PSA 10 /150 sold for $1,900 in the same month.
A PSA 9 of that same card is currently in auction on Ebay sitting at$25 after 9 bids, with over five days remaining. A BGS 9.5 is listed at$259.99. A PSA 10 of the 2018 Bowman Prospect Auto Orange /25 is currenlty listed on Ebay for $999.99.
Hunter Greene's 2022 Topps Chrome Rookie Card Red Refractor Auto numbered to 5 sold recently, on March 23 for $598. Card Ladder has registered only 10 sales at $250 or more since March 1, including a 2018 Bowman Prospect Auto Red /5 for $275. 2018 Bowman Chrome Prospect Autos can be had from $75 and up.
At writing, the current high price on Ebay for a Greene card is $5,999.99, for a PSA 10 2018 Bowman Chrome Hunter Greene Platinum Refractor Auto 1/1 PSA 10.
Coming into the season, Hunter Greene's career K/BB was 3.2. Through two games this season, it's at 8.0. Obviously the sample size is far too small to take any real stock, but his command, velocity, and stuff to open the season should still be enough for collectors to take notice. In 21 Spring Training innings, Greene had an ERA of 5.57, to go with 29 strikeouts and 7 walks. But, if Greene can find consistency, at some point he will warrant a real look. His stuff is elite, and if he can make a leap, there's no doubting he's got some star power.