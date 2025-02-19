Iconic Cards of NBA Legends Being Guarded by LeBron James
As the incredible career of LeBron James nears its end, collectors everywhere are searching for his most iconic sports cards. While most focus on his photogenic moments showcasing his unreal athleticism, it's important to remember that many of his legendary cards highlight his versatile defensive capabilities - and some may not even be his own. Here’s a look at five cards that became iconic because of LeBron’s defense.
NBA's Greatest Rivals Sharing the Same Card
5. 2016 Panini Donruss Optic Dwyane Wade
While Wade, wearing a Chicago Bulls jersey, may slightly detract from the significance of this card, it still captures two all-time legendary teammates competing against each other. This card comes from Optic’s debut year, is available in a variety of parallels, and is relatively cheap for what it represents.
4. 2017 Panini Prestige Jayson Tatum Bonus Shots Signatures
This card captures a rookie Jayson Tatum confidently elevating over LeBron James for the basket. As Tatum continues to cement himself as an NBA superstar, this card's significance and popularity keep growing.
3. 2022 Panini Donruss Elite Luka Doncic GenreGraphs
The blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to play alongside LeBron James only put more eyes on this already iconic card. Luka signing the card featuring him being guarded by his basketball idol is the icing on top. If LeBron and Luka find success together, this one could skyrocket in the years to come.
2. 2008 Topps Chrome Kobe Bryant
Easily the most recognizable card on the list, this one features a fierce image of a young LeBron James guarding Kobe Bryant. It comes in several parallels and can carry a hefty price tag. The gold version shown above has a print run of just 50 and once sold for as much as $312,000.
1. 2016 Panini Hoops Lebron James Road To The Finals
While this card may not have the same iconic brand recognition as the Kobe, the significance of this moment is truly unmatched. It captures the most iconic block of all time and represents a legacy-altering moment for the league's all-time leading scorer.