Bills vs. Jaguars Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Wild Card Weekend (Rushing QBs Face Off)
The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs.
This game is expected to be a high-scoring affair with the total set at 51.5, so there should be plenty of scoring on both sides.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for this NFL Wild Card Round matchup on Sunday, January 11.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Bills vs. Jaguars
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Josh Allen Anytime TD (-130)
- Trevor Lawrence Anytime TD (+170)
- Brenton Strange Anytime TD (+225)
Josh Allen Anytime TD (-130)
Josh Allen has established himself as one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the league over the past few seasons. After not hitting double-digit rushing touchdowns in his first five years, while still scoring 38 TDs in that span, he’s scored 15, 12, and 14 times in the last three seasons.
The Bills quarterback ran for a score in eight of 17 games this season, including four scores in five games to end the year prior to taking just one snap in Week 18.
The Jaguars have allowed a handful of quarterback rushing touchdowns this season, and Allen should be closer to -200 to score this weekend.
Trevor Lawrence Anytime TD (+170)
I’m fairly confident in Trevor Lawrence this weekend, and I broke down this pick in the Bills vs. Jaguars props article:
Trevor Lawrence hasn’t just been doing it with his arm. He’s been finding ways to score with his legs as well. He ran for a career-high nine touchdowns this season, which is more than the past two years combined.
Just like with his passing touchdowns, Lawrence’s rushing scores also ramped up in the latter stages of the season. He ran for four scores in a three-game span prior to not scoring in a blowout win over the Titans in Week 18.
All eyes might be on Josh Allen to score, but Lawrence will be able to match him, and at a much better +170 price no less.
Brenton Strange Anytime TD (+225)
Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange missed some time in the middle of the season, but he finished the year strong with two scores in his final three games. He led Jacksonville tight ends with 60 targets this season, which was fourth on the team behind Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., and Jakobi Meyers.
The Bills struggled against tight ends late in the season. They let Andrew Beck, Dallas Goedert, Harold Fannin Jr., and Mike Gesicki all to score in the final five weeks of the year, including each of the last three games.
Take a stab at Strange to score at a nice +225 price.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.