Lewis Hamilton’s 1/1 Autographed Patch Has Been Pulled, A Masterpiece for F1 Collectors!

This masterpiece, featuring an authentic patch and Hamilton’s unmistakable signature, is now in the hands of one extremely lucky individual.

Matt Schilling

Oct 18, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain drives during practice for the 2024 US Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain drives during practice for the 2024 US Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The chase for the ultimate Formula 1 trading card just hit full throttle! A collector’s dream has become a reality as one of the most sought-after cards from 2024 Topps Dynasty Formula 1 has been pulled. That's right, one very lucky collector has pulled Lewis Hamilton’s 1/1 Autographed Patch Card.

Lewis Hamilton isn’t just any old Formula 1 driver, he’s just as much of a global icon as Christiano Ronaldo and Tom Brady. With a remarkable seven World Championships to his name, he stands among the greatest drivers to ever grip the wheel.

From his record-breaking victories to his relentless pursuit of excellence, Hamilton has redefined what it means to be a Formula 1 legend. His battles with fierce rivals, his masterful wet-weather drives, and his commitment to pushing the limits have made him a favorite among fans and collectors alike.

Off the track, Hamilton is equally impactful. He’s a trailblazer for diversity in motorsport, a fierce advocate for social change, and a style icon who transcends the world of racing. His influence stretches far beyond the garage, making every piece of Hamilton memorabilia a prized asset in any collection and his patch autographs are no exception.

Topps Dynasty Formula 1 is the pinnacle of F1 trading cards, offering unparalleled craftsmanship and prestige, not to mention a pretty premium price tag with single card boxes ranging in price from $1099 to $1400. Every card in the set is an autographed premium relic, meaning collectors can expect jumbo patches, unique swatches, and signatures from the sport’s elite. The inclusion of Hamilton’s 1/1 Autographed Patch should elevate this product and its prices all throughout the secondary market to an entirely new level.

Matt Schilling
MATT SCHILLING

Bio: Matt Schilling, a lifelong sportscard collector and a proud graduate of Towson University (Class of 2006) who currently resides in Queens, New York, is one of the newest contributing authors to the Collectibles segment now featured on http://SI.com

