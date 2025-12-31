What’s Next for the Raiders, Maxx Crosby and Tom Brady’s Role in It All
It’s the last week of the regular season, with postseason berths and playoff seeding on the line. You had questions. I had answers. And it’s all brought to you by State Farm. Here’s the mailbag for New Year’s Eve …
Las Vegas Raiders
From Billy Conway (@bonescon): Should the NFL investigate the Raiders for tanking? If not, what’s the solution for fixing the very and increasingly obvious draft positioning gamesmanship that happens in December?
Billy, the first thing I’d say is that I generally don’t think tanking is a problem in the NFL. Yes, there’s been some creative roster management over the years—the 2023 Commanders, with new ownership, would be an example, in how they aggressively moved Montez Sweat and Chase Young off and landed the second pick (Jayden Daniels) as a result. And, sure, you could look at the Raiders’ decision to sit Maxx Crosby last week, and have your questions (Crosby himself most certainly did).
But for the most part, it’s rare that a GM and coach are in a position to get a top pick (meaning the team is really bad) and carry the kind of job security to feel comfortable throwing games simultaneously.
So does it happen? Of course. But I don’t think it’s a huge problem.
If it becomes a bigger one, a draft lottery would be a remedy, though one the NFL has yet to seriously ever consider.
From winkusthegreat (@TylerGreennnn): Seeing some momentum that Dante Moore might be the QB 1 over Fernando Mendoza if he declares. But for the Raiders, do you think Brady would prefer Mendoza? Mendoza’s strengths seem to align more with what Brady has publicly said he values in QBs including preparation, leadership, accuracy.
From Freabomoton's Dad (@goessbo): How much of a say does Tom Brady get on selecting the next Raiders QB?
I’d say Brady will be involved in decision-making on the quarterback, for sure.
And I think he’d lean toward a quarterback who can win from the pocket. I don’t know quite enough yet to give you the full rundown on Mendoza and Moore, other than they’re both on the radar of teams picking high and with quarterback needs. I’m honestly not sure which of the two will go first. It’s too early for that. I have a ton of calls to make and work to do over the next few months, as usual.
Chicago Bears
From Nitka (@nitka044): Any actual rumblings of Bears moving off DJ Moore? Would be such a shame after the chemistry the offense seems to have. And word on Maxx Crosby? Saw a tweet from Amy Trask that he is too tied to business w/ Tom Brady and [Jim] Gray to leave Vegas.
Moore is due $24.5 million in cash for next year. He turns 29 in April. In today’s market, that’s not bad for a complementary receiver who, to be fair, has had a down year statistically with 49 catches for 671 yards and six touchdowns. To me, the comfort level of a young quarterback is paramount, and Moore’s certainly a factor in that.
I think to move off Moore, you’d have to have a better option in front of you.
As for Crosby, I think this is probably the closest he’s been to asking for a trade—and I’m not saying he will. The history of the franchise, and his place in it, are certainly still draws for Crosby, as is his relationship with the Davis family. But for the first time, his age, mileage and workload seem to be showing up with injuries and in his play down the stretch. If he’s feeling his football mortality a bit (he’ll be 29 on opening day of the 2026 season), that would be understandable, and that could push him to pursue a ring elsewhere.
Playoff Seeding
From Wilmer Munoz (@ricopom99): Will the NFL reseed playoff teams next year by best record or still take division winners and give them home field advantage, even though they have a worse record?
Wilmer, this is an interesting question. As it stands now, the 11–5 Texans would visit the 9–7 Steelers in the AFC wild-card round, and the 12–4 49ers would visit the 8–8 Panthers in the NFC. Last year, the 14–3 Vikings had to hit the road to play the 10–7 Rams in the first round, albeit at a neutral site because of the Southern California wildfires.
So when the NFL discussed this last year, you’d think it was a debate over fairness.
For the most part, it wasn’t. The discussion among the owners was instead centered on how the current playoff format has led to more teams having less to play for at the end of the season. This, in turn, devalues Week 17 and 18 matchups. And since the owners look at each of the 272 regular-season games as pieces of real estate to sell to their broadcast partners, that’s a problem.
If this is a question of fairness, I actually think the current format is better, because the NFL schedule is imbalanced by division—essentially, the only teams you compete against in the same environment are your division rivals. For example, this year the NFC East drew the NFC North and the AFC West. The NFC East, conversely, drew the two South divisions. So should the Eagles, who won 11 games, be slotted behind the 49ers, who won 12 games? Or should we give Philly a nod here for surviving what they did?
Or … should we just worry about the television implications?
Buffalo Bills
From atom ent (@ent_atom): If the Bills are bounced in the WC are Sean McDermott & Brandon Beane feeling real heat?
Atom, you never say never, and certainly that wouldn’t be a great look, given that the AFC is wide open this year. But I don’t think it’s been part of the internal conversation.
If there’s a comp for this sort of thing, I’d say it’d be those great Buccaneer teams of a generation ago. In the mid-to-late 1980s and early 90s, there was no bigger laughingstock in professional sports than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. From 1983 to ’95, they failed to win more than seven games in a single year. Then, in 1996, Tony Dungy arrived. He went 6–10 in his first year, then made the playoffs in four of the next five years.
The Bucs had made the playoffs just three times in franchise history before that (in 1979, ’81 and ’82), so Dungy was a real change agent. But by 2001, the clock was ticking on a generational collection of defensive talent, with future Hall of Famers Warren Sapp, Ronde Barber, John Lynch and Derrick Brooks on the roster. And urgency ticked up. So as the Bucs were eliminated in the wild-card round for a second consecutive year, the franchise was making a run at Bill Parcells. When that failed, the team traded for Jon Gruden. And won a Super Bowl.
Do the Bills eventually get to the point where they feel they need to act with urgency, with a generational talent at quarterback?
Let’s see how the playoffs play out. I don’t think it’s likely yet, but it’s not like there isn’t precedent for it.
Indianapolis Colts
From Paul Kueterman (@Pkswim): Have you heard anything on the Colts GM/Coach situation?
Paul, some rumblings have been bubbling up for the first time this year, over the past couple of weeks. I think most of that stems from uncertainty about the mindset of ownership. Much as when Jody Allen took control of the Seahawks after her brother Paul’s death, Carlie Irsay-Gordon’s lack of a track record, one way or the other, has led to speculation about what she may be thinking.
Chris Ballard is in his ninth year as GM, and the Colts will miss the playoffs for the seventh time in his tenure. Shane Steichen is in his third year as head coach, and hasn’t made it to the postseason yet (though my suspicion is he’d get a second shot this year or next somewhere else if Indy pulled the plug). So, logically, both would be under evaluation, particularly with new leadership in place.
Green Bay Packers
From Jerome Fogel (@JeromeFogelLA): Who are the top 10 coaches in the NFL right now? Do the Packers have one of them? Concerning Ed Policy’s decision, how does he position the Packers to get one of them? To be fair, the Packers have been hit by the injury bug, but so have the 49ers …
Jerome, off the top of my head, there’s Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirianni, Sean Payton, Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh and Jim Harbaugh as the seven who’ve led teams to a Super Bowl, and have teams in contention right now. Andy Reid, Dan Quinn, Zac Taylor and Pete Carroll are four others who’ve been there, but are in down years. After that, I think we’d be talking about Mike Vrabel, Sean McDermott, Dan Campbell and Matt LaFleur, having a track record of winning in the playoffs. Kevin O’Connell’s done great work, too.
It’d be tough to rank them.
But I think the list should demonstrate that it’s not so easy to find and keep these guys. LaFleur showed an ability to build a staff, replace assistants, develop talent and win with multiple quarterbacks. I understand there’s new leadership there, with Policy at the wheel. I still believe that LaFleur’s the right guy for that job.
Cleveland Browns
From Faithful D (@guywhogolffs): Why has no one addressed the importance of the team’s separation from their Chief Strategy Officer Paul Depodesta?
Faithful, I have! DePodesta’s long been the mysterious man behind the glass for Browns fans, so I get the curiosity here. Early on in his time in Cleveland, even the Browns’ football people didn’t know a whole lot about what he was doing—they felt like they would get his viewpoint through ownership, and then have to synthesize it into their decision-making. Since GM Andrew Berry arrived in 2020, he’s been more integrated.
My understanding is that, with DePodesta’s departure back to baseball to run the Colorado Rockies, the plan has been to go forward without a new hire in his role as chief strategy officer.
Of course, these things are always subject to change, with some in NFL circles anticipating an organizational restructure that could move Berry over into an overarching role more like DePodesta’s. But I don’t think a final call on any of that has been made yet.
From Ian Schwifty (@cashmoneykid89): Is Kevin Stefanski being fired in six days and if so who do you feel would be a great replacement?
Ian, I’m not sure Jimmy Haslam knows yet. I do think if Stefanski is let go, he’d be snapped up quickly, maybe by the Giants. And to really find the right replacement, I think you’d have to know how the front office will be set up. We’ll see on that …
Jeremiyah Love
From claude (@Th3Claude): Is Jeremiyah Love a prospect on the same level as Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs?
Claude, it’s early, but my understanding is Love’s somewhere in that category when it comes to the quality of running back prospects (but not necessarily style of player). So I’d guess he’ll be a top 20 pick, and you don’t see guys at that position going that high nearly as much as you used to.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
From KingBuc93 (@KingBuc93): Do you think the Glazers could give Todd Bowles the ultimatum of hiring a DC and a new OC if they were to retain him? So they don’t wanna pay his buyout, that's why they don’t wanna fire him?
King Buc, I wouldn’t be stunned by anything.
Arizona Cardinals
From Brian Pigati (@BrianPigati): If Jonathan Gannon is retained and Drew Petzing is not retained. Who do you think the cardinals will bring in as their new OC?
Brian, if that happens, one interesting name to watch for could be Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter. He’s an excellent coach, with play-calling experience. If Steichen is willing to let him go call plays somewhere else, that would be one I’d consider—since Gannon and Cooter were together in Philadelphia in 2021, and Gannon is very familiar with that offense.
Miami Dolphins
From BUBBA (@miamibubba305): Do you think Mike McDaniel will get fired? If so, who would the Dolphins target to replace him? John Harbaugh? Anthony Weaver internally?
Bubba, I think it’s 50–50. I think Weaver could get a look. But a lot will likely come down to what the Dolphins do with the front office—though there’s a relationship there between Stephen Ross and the Harbaugh family, through Michigan.
Dallas Cowboys
From Bernie Bahrmasel (@BernieBahrmasel): Regarding Dallas, three other teams (CHI, NE, JAX) with first year HC’s are in the playoffs. Why does Schotty get a mulligan in his first year with a team that is as talented as those three but underachieved greatly? Seems like another wasted season like last year.
Bernie, I think looking at a team that had a quick one-year turnaround, and assuming your coach failing to do the same is a terrible sign, is a very dangerous game to play. People could’ve done the same with Shanahan in 2017 and ’18, when McVay got the Rams off the mat so quickly, and it’d have been really dumb to do so.
I actually think there are a lot of good signs for where the Cowboys are after Brian Schottenheimer’s first season.
Ohio State
From DP (@bigwreckdp): Ryan Day calling plays: how much of an impact on the offense, good or bad?
DP, I feel good about it. He was very involved in that during the playoffs last year, too.
Baltimore Ravens
From Chris Pollitt (@Cmpx22): Is Lamar worth his $74 million cap hit next year?
Yes. And you’re looking at it the wrong way. A big piece of that number is what you’ve already paid him. He’s getting $52 million in cash. His cap number is $74.5 million. So there’s $22.5 million that’s going to count against your cap one way or the other.
The bigger question on Lamar Jackson will be whether the Ravens get a new contract done with him.