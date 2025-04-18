The Boston Card Show and a lot of History
The Boston Card Show hosted by Lucky Promotions at the Shiners Auditorium is a long running show in the New England area that caters to all types of collectors. From the typical card collector that loves to dig through value boxes to the autograph seeker there to meet their favorite athlete, this show has it all.
Vinny Balisky, owner of Lucky Promotions, runs many of the Northeastern shows around. White Plains, Hofstra, and this Boston Card show are three events where the typical card show adds extra value with having superstar autograph guests. Vinny’s expertise with autograph signers helps their team when they host these shows. So many collectors attending can’t wait to come to the next one and are already asking who is coming before the event ends.
The spring show gave guests the opportunity to meet the following athletes: Wade Boggs, Andre Dawson, Steve Garvey, Jonathan Papelbon, Rodney Harrison, Bill Romanowski, Dee Brown, Dallas Clark, and many more. They came out to take photos and sign many different pieces of memorabilia that the fans brought during a cold, and snowy, April weekend. However, even the weather conditions couldn’t keep the athletes away from seeing the fans. With tons of smiles and laughs going around the autograph area was the buzz both Saturday and Sunday.
The lineup of signers was already loaded with Hall of Famers and hometown heroes but when Lucky Promotions announced that David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Mike Lowell, and Steve Pearce were going to be signing the buzz traveled fast. The four Boston Red Sox World Series MVP’s were signing for the public together for the first time ever. If that wasn’t enough, the Red Sox organization brought over 2 of the World Series Championship trophies for fans to take pictures with too. The crowd was overflowing with Red Sox gear waiting to get their chance to have a few priceless moments with these hometown legends.
On the show floor the collectors were in full search mode for the next item to add to their collection. Patrons drove hours to make it to this long running show because they know that some of the best vendors from the east coast always set up here. If you were searching for it, you possibly could find it on the floor. If you couldn’t, majority of the vendors could send you in the right direction to find it because the amount of knowledge in the room was unprecedented. Vendors that have been in this industry for 30 years to someone that just started a few months ago, everything was covered.
Walking around you could see items like tour issued merchandise of a Rolling Stones tour that happened 15 years ago but looked brand new. Or maybe you were interested in the always liquid Kabooms or Downtowns, of course they were of plenty. However, the ones that always steal the show are those value boxes and binders. Being in the North East you’re in die hard set collector country and they were out searching every chance they could get. With their checklists in hand and chairs waiting to sit down and rummage, you could see that true collecting spirit flowing through their veins.
As one of, if not the largest shows around the Boston area this show is a must attend every time it comes around.