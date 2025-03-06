The Charlotte Card Show Roundup
The phrase March comes in like a lion perfectly describes the energy of the Charlotte Card Show. With over 325 tables and vendors traveling from all over the country, collectors were treated to one of the best card shows North Carolina has to offer. “This show felt like a mini-National,” said John Spampinato. When a two-day event draws close to 4,000 attendees, it’s easy to see why people make that comparison—and as a vendor at the show myself, I couldn’t agree more.
Doors opened at 9:00 AM on Saturday, and the line wrapped around the Park Expo as eager collectors waited to hit the show floor. The Charlotte Card Show is run by Katie Spece, who also operates Inside Pitch Promotions, the organization behind some of the best card shows in North Carolina, including the top events in Raleigh. From start to finish, her shows are consistently well received, especially by vendors, as she actively walks the floor to ensure everything runs smoothly
“We have really great vendors and a market that has been in need of a good show for a while. Those two things combined made for a great event,” said Katie, explaining why she’s committed to growing the Charlotte Card Show.
Word spread quickly that the Charlotte Card Show was the place to be. By noon, every table was packed with collectors—some digging through boxes, others negotiating deals for cards in their showcases. The buzz even reached collectors two hours away in Raleigh, prompting many to make the trip after feeling their local show didn’t quite live up to the hype, despite online claims.
I strongly believe that social media presence is a game-changer in today’s card industry, especially with how much the younger generation relies on it. From day one, as soon as I saw the Charlotte Card Show’s promotional efforts, I knew they were doing it right. Their professionalism in every post set them apart from the competition.
The show floor also featured some of the most well-known card influencers on social media. Josh (RothCards), Kyle (KingoftheKards), and Brendan (CoachKoe) were actively wheeling and dealing both days while filming for their channels. If you want to see firsthand content from the show, be sure to check them out on Instagram and YouTube. They captured some of the wildest deals and shared incredible stories from collectors at the event.
Setting up as a vendor at a show gives me valuable insight into which sports and players are in high demand at any given time. This past weekend, one sport stood out above the rest—WWE. Even before John Cena broke the internet on Saturday night, WWE cards were a hot commodity, with collectors constantly asking about them. The latest Topps Chrome release has generated major buzz, and with WrestleMania right around the corner, everyone was searching for their favorite wrestlers. But WWE wasn’t the only focus for attendees. With spring training in full swing, many were on the hunt for MLB prospects poised to break out this season.
In my last article on Inside Pitch in Raleigh, I discussed how interactive elements could shape the future of card shows. At their January show, they featured a blow-up cash grab, and this time, they introduced Pop-A-Shot basketball challenges, awarding $250 each day to the highest scorer in 30 seconds. Innovations like these keep collectors engaged and eager to return. I can't wait to see how they raise the bar at their next event!
The Charlotte Card Show had something you don’t see at most events—an NBA player set up as a vendor. Grant Williams of the Charlotte Hornets has recently dived headfirst into the trading card hobby, and he couldn’t be happier. With extra time on his hands due to an unfortunate injury this season, he’s been fully exploring the industry.
Surprisingly, Grant isn’t just focused on NBA cards as many might expect. His true passion lies in Pokémon cards, and he proudly shares that with fellow collectors. Both days, people lined up at his table, eager to strike a deal, grab a picture, or get an autograph. But for Grant, it’s about more than just the cards—he genuinely enjoys connecting with the community.
Overall, I think this show exceeded all expectations, and I’m glad I made the drive from Richmond to experience it firsthand. This marks the second show I’ve set up with Katie and her team, and once again, they delivered an outstanding event.