The Philly Card Show Was Flying High After Eagles Super Bowl Win
The Philly Show has been a staple for sports enthusiasts and collectors since the 1970s. Later this year, the show will celebrate its 50th anniversary, making it one of the longest-running card shows in the country. Held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, the event spans over 140,000 square feet, showcasing trading cards, collectibles, memorabilia, and more. From vintage to modern, sports to non-sports, the show features a diverse array of items, including autograph memorabilia, Funko Pop figures, and Pokémon cards. With over 40 autograph guests and more than 300 dealers from 20+ states occupying over 1,100 tables, the Philly Show stands as one of the largest and most anticipated events on the East Coast for collectors of all kinds.
Personally, I’ve been attending this show for quite some time, and it’s always one of the best-attended events every time it’s held. However, with Philadelphia just one month removed from an Eagles Super Bowl victory, the excitement was on another level. With the Super Bowl Champions making public appearances for photos and signings, this Philly Show shattered attendance records, far surpassing any previous show since its inception in 1975.
The list of athletes signing at the show was announced shortly after the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory, and with the buzz still at an all-time high, demand skyrocketed. When tickets went live on their website, the overwhelming traffic actually crashed their server. More than 30 Super Bowl LIX champions made appearances, including Nick Sirianni, A.J. Brown, Cooper DeJean, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Brandon Graham, Cam Jurgens, Darius Slay Jr., DeVonta Smith, Josh Sweat, and Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts.
Adding to the star power, Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles and Phillies World Series champions Chase Utley, Mike Schmidt, and Steve Carlton were also in attendance, making this one of the most star-studded Philly Shows in its 50-year history.
While the athletes were the talk of the town, the heart of the event was still the card show itself. According to multiple vendors, it was one of the best they’ve ever experienced.
The Philly Card Show was nonstop! From start to finish, we were bombarded (in a good way) with show goers who wanted to made deals whether it was selling, buying, or trading with us. We ended up spending close to $150,000 on sports cards over the 3 days of the show thanks in part to the crowd that the Eagles players helped attract. Philly fans may be some of the most intense fans in both bad and good ways but they certainly showed out to see their Super Bowl Champs. The Philly fans were hungry for deals for sure! - Tyler Santiago of Santiago Sports
Some of the biggest and most sought-after trading cards were in the building this weekend—whether on display for upcoming online auctions or showcased in vendors’ cases, ready to be bought or traded. One standout was the legendary T206 Honus Wagner, the holy grail of sports cards. Mile High Trading Company had a copy on display that is set to go to auction in April—the same card that last sold in September 2023 for just under $2 million.
The Philly Show isn’t just about trading cards. If it’s a sports or entertainment collectible, chances are you’ll find it somewhere on the show floor. From signed memorabilia, bobbleheads, and Funko Pops to records, vintage clothing, and even UFC fighters opening boxes, this show had it all. Yes, you read that right, current UFC fighters Sean Brady and Joe Pyfer were at the eBay Live booth, ripping packs for fans tuning in from around the world. But believe it or not, that wasn’t even the wildest thing I saw all weekend. Super Bowl champion Cam Jurgens was handing out free bags of his Jurgy brand beef jerky to everyone who came to get his autograph, some of them even signed! Now that’s a unique collector’s item.
A few other standout moments from the show first takes us back to the autograph pavilion, which was packed with fans eager to meet their favorite Super Bowl-winning players. A great addition to the experience was iHeart Radio bringing in their on-air personalities, Brandon ‘Buster’ Scott and DJ Nick ‘Nico Oso’ Caceres, to keep the energy high. From hyping up player introductions to spinning classic hits, they had the entire building rocking and creating an electric atmosphere.
Another standout moment from the show was the surprise appearance of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. Since he lives nearby, he stopped in on Saturday to connect with some of the Fanatics-exclusive athletes in attendance. But if you’ve ever seen Mr. Rubin at a show before, you know he doesn’t stay in one place for long. Accompanied by his wife, Camille, he made his way onto the show floor, engaging with vendors and collectors alike. I was fortunate to have a brief conversation with him about a topic we had previously discussed at a California show last year, Fanatics doing more to support Veterans and the Military. He mentioned they have some initiatives in the works, which has me excited to see what’s coming next.
Overall, this show is a must-attend for any collector or sports fan who can make it. There’s a reason it has thrived for nearly 50 years, its organizers know exactly what they’re doing. From the dedicated staff at Will Call to the team orchestrating every detail behind the scenes, this is one of the most well-run and exciting events in the card show circuit across the country.