MLB Giving Away Bryce Harper's "How To Train Your Dragon" Bat
When it comes to blending pop culture, professional sports and collectibles, Major League Baseball seems to have found the perfect combination. In a recent tweet via X, MLB asked its fans and followers, "Want Bryce Harper’s autographed How To Train Your Dragon bat that he used in the commercial? Repost and reply for a chance to win it!". For those of you at home following along, this is a custom bat that was used by Bryce Harper himself in a new cross-promotional commercial that features Harper training right alongside Toothless, the heartwarming dragon from DreamWorks How To Train Your Dragon franchise.
These types of crossovers are great for everyone, not just those of us who are solely hobby-centric people. For starters they attract fans of the movie franchise, then they go on to attract fans of the game of professional baseball, and lastly, they go on to attract fans of none other than Bryce Harper, himself.
As a result of the crossover, Major League Baseball now has multiple streams of potential entrants versus just the traditional baseball fan or collectibles fanatic that would regularly find themselves in the running for such a unique collectible.
The great thing about this giveaway is the fact that professional sports leagues, such as Major League Baseball, have fully embraced a multitude of social media platforms in an effort to connect and engage with fans and collectors and that’s because these platforms help drive awareness and attraction to a giveaway of this nature. If it weren’t for Instagram or Facebook or X, there’s no way the MLB would be as engaged as it is with its fans nor would that engagement be at the level at which is stands today.
Cross-collaborations with players like Bryce Harper and his commercial-used bat, aren’t only driving the demand for unique pieces all throughout the sports collectibles hobby, they’re also allowing the MLB to uncover a brand new audience that could one day play a role in the way in which they bring new and exciting products to market. So, for those of you who are fans of the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, collectors of all things Bryce Harper, or just folks that enjoy taking a chance on potentially winning a unique collectible, head on over to X and see what this giveaway is all about.