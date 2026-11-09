6 Immediate Takeaways from Ugly, Ugly, Ugly Patriots Loss to Packers

FOXBORO — With a chance to gain some ground in the AFC standings, the New England Patriots really had the opportunity to test their mettle against a similarly-built team.

They didn't look good at all, as the Green Bay Packers scored on seven different drives and forced four turnovers in an ugly 45-27 loss for the Patriots. Led by Jordan Love's 372 passing yards, the visiting Packers were in full control from the first whistle to the last.

After weeks of great play, Drake Maye had a game to forget. He looked shaky from the first drop back he had and really couldn't get settled against a fierce Packers front seven. The Patriots offense would trail by 10 at one point, but it didn't matter — Green Bay had too tight a stranglehold on the scoreboard.

Here's what happened, and what it means moving forward:

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) rushes the ball to score a touchdown against the New England Patriots in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Drake Maye Gets Impatient Early

After weeks of great football, it didn't take long for the Patriots quarterback to make a mistake. After a one-yard rush by Rhamondre Stevenson, Maye's first pass attempt of the game was an easy interception for Packers safety Xavier McKinney.

Maye was trying to hit Mack Hollins in his return to the lineup, but hurried a pass across his body. Maye had moved up into the pocket on the right side and jumped when he threw it. Not a good start by any means.

The Packers would instantly capitalize, as Love scampered his way to a 13-yard rushing touchdown on what was just their second play of the game. The good field position helped give them the early 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, trailing 17-0, Maye tried to make something happen. Targeting Kyle Williams deep down the left sideline, Maye's pass was tipped up into the air and nabbed by Evan Williams. It was Maye's 10th thrown pick of the year and it was part of the reason why the Patriots offense couldn't get going.

Maye looked like he'd settle in after hitting Rhamondre Stevenson on a 30-yard wheel route for a touchdown, but one drive later, telegraphed a crosser to Eli Raridon and was picked once again by McKinney. He ended the day going 21-for-38 with 299 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and those three interceptions — the first time since Week 1 he's thrown that many in one game.

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws the ball under pressure from Green Bay Packers defensive end Brenton Cox Jr. (57) in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Defense Can't Stop Bleeding

On New England's second drive, a sack from Isaiah McDuffie forced the Patriots to punt it away. Mitch Wishnowsky had a great punt and forced the Packers to start on their own 14-yard line, but that would flip in an instant.

Love connected with Matthew Golden on a pair of gorgeous throws, one of them picking up 49 yards and flipping the field. That pair would hook up once more on a five-yard touchdown to double the lead, just a few moments after Christian Gonzalez's interception was overturned due to a defensive pass interference.

It never really got better for the Patriots as the night progressed. Even when Josh Jacobs got banged up with a hand injury, the Packers were able to run the ball to the tune of 129 yards and add a touchdown of their own on the ground (Kaleb Johnson's two-yard run in the second).

3. Christian Gonzalez Struggles Against Golden, Watson

One would think that the Patriots' best cornerback would be someone Green Bay should avoid. In fact, Love continued to go at him ... and continued to win. Golden was lined up on him for most of the game and it started to get ugly.

At the end of the first quarter, Golden had six catches for 126 yards and that aforementioned touchdown. On a 43-yard pickup late in the first, Gonzalez looked like he slipped in coverage — allowing Golden to break free untouched.

Golden's day would end with 10/164/1. Gonzalez would also allow a 33-yard catch to Christian Watson in the third quarter, who'd eclipse 100 yards on the day as well (171). In the third, Watson would beat Gonzalez on a 39-yard touchdown that would balloon the score up to 42-14.

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) makes a touchdown catch past New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Rhamondre Stevenson Has Some Good, Some Bad

Rhamondre Stevenson had some of the game's best plays for the Patriots, picking up a long run to set up a touchdown and also has a 30-yard touchdown snag on a perfectly-executed wheel route.

But in the second half and the Patriots needing something to go their way, Stevenson coughed the ball up. Trying to make something happen after the catch, Stevenson had the ball ripped out of his hands by McDuffie. The linebacker would recover the fumble himself and that would help set up Watson's touchdown one play later.

The running back's day would end with six carries, 32 rushing yards, 46 receiving yards and that touchdown — which tied him with Curtis Martin (226) for the most points scored in franchise history. He would exit the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

5. More Costly Injuries Hurt Patriots

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) is helped off the field against the Green Bay Packers in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Already down running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness), wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) and cornerback Charles Woods (hamstring), the last thing the Patriots needed was more injuries to their key contributors. But that's exactly what happened late in the first half.

Carlton Davis, who's missed several games this year with a neck injury, went down on a failed fourth down attempt from Green Bay. He came up gimpy in coverage and stayed on a knee for quite a bit, before slowly making his way to the Patriots sideline. On the ensuing Patriots drive, left guard Ben Brown would go down holding his knee and appeared to be in a lot of pain.

Davis would be replaced by rookie Karon Prunty and Brown would be replaced by Walter Rouse. Both Davis and Brown would be announced as questionable to return.

Special teams ace Brenden Schooler would also be listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. He'd stay on the sideline chatting with special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer, but wouldn't come back into the game. Stevenson, Jaylen Reed, Cameron Latu and Will Campbell would also get checked out.

6. One Bright Spot? Mitch Wishnowsky

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots punter Mitch Wishnowsky (19) punts the ball against the Green Bay Packers in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's never a good thing when the punter is one of the best players on the field.

The Patriots were forced to punt the ball five times, and Wishnowsky was lights out on every single one. He tallied 227 total yards and had pinned the Packers inside their 20-yard line four times.

His best one was in the first quarter, where the ball was stopped (quite impressively by Prunty, mind you) at the two-yard line.

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