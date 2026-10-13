There is no doubt the grail for many would be the 1986 Fleer Jordan Rookie Card in a PSA 10. However, the most populous card of the Jordan Fleer Rookie is the PSA 8 grade, with 9,432 copies in existence. With the year-over-year growth rate of 38.19% and an estimated entry point of $16,000, this is still a strong investment opportunity.

Two PSA 8s are up for bidding at the Heritage Sports Fall Auction ending October 25th.

1986 Fleer Michael Jordan Base #57 PSA 8 1 Year Index | Card Ladder

The Game-Worn Autographed High-Grade PSA Michael Jordan Card to Watch at Heritage Auctions

When Michael Jordan and Upper Deck extended their long-standing partnership in July of this year, collectors knew that Upper Deck would be the only option for autographed cards. And collectors seem to be cashing in on that fact. Heritage Auctions has numerous game-worn autographed Jordan cards with a print run of 23 up for auction. The card is expected to fetch over $350,000, with a buyer's premium is a PSA 9 - Auto 8 1998 Upper Deck SPx Game Worn Jersey Autograph Card numbered 13/23.

1998 Upper Deck Michael Jordan Game Worn Jersey Autograph PSA 9 Auto 8 at Heritage Auctions. Expected to sell for over $350K with the auction ending October 25, 2026. Pop two, only one graded higher. | Heritage Auctions

The Upper Deck MJx Subset Taps into the First 3-Peat of the Bulls

Another Michael Jordan game-worn autographed card to watch at the Fall Heritage Auction comes from the MJx subset. This subset has the game-worn jersey from the 1992-93 season, when the Chicago Bulls won their first 3-peat. This was also the season when Jordan averaged 41 points in the NBA Finals and won his third straight Finals Most Valuable Player award. The card also captions the popular red Bulls jersey in the action shot.

1998 Upper Deck Game Worn Jersey Michael Jordan (Autograph) #MJXGJ PSA NM-MT+ 8.5 Numbered 14/23 - Pop one, three higher - MBA Silver | Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions Offers a Rare Michael Jordan PSA Graded Sign of the Times Stars & Rookies Card

If your Michael Jordan collection seeks rarity, then the 1997-98 Upper Deck SP Authentic Stars and Rookies card is a must-have. With a low population of only six and only one graded higher, this is as rare as it gets. Estimated to sell for over $500,000, after two cards with the same grade sold last year. Card Ladder shows a sale on March 15, 2025, for $283,026.00 via Lelands Auctions. Another sale, this one in private, was on December 15, 2025, for $375,000.00. After checking the PSA Cert numbers, these are all different cards.

1997 SP Authentic Sign Of The Times Stars & Rookies Michael Jordan #MJ PSA NM 7, PSA/DNA Auto 10 - Pop Six, One Higher - MBA Silver | Heritage Auctions

These Jordan grail cards bring about one very important aspect when curating a collection: rarity is value. The ability of Upper Deck to provide the details of the Jersey relics is amazing. You then clearly know why you are collecting or investing in those cards. The story and the memories.