Daniel Jones Impact On Anthony Richardson's Card Market
If you're holding Anthony Richardson cards and memorabilia long term, it hasn't been a fun or profitable start to his promising career to this point. Tuesday, that roller coaster got even more volatile as the Indianapolis Colts signed former Giants first-round pick Daniel Jones to a one-year, $14 million deal.
It's not uncommon for an offseason move to impact the market of a former first-round pick. Just yesterday, Sam Darnold signing with the Seahawks sent his collectible market into a frenzy, but we have two former top-six picks at the center of this news, meaning there are lots of collectors watching.
On the one hand, if you're holding any Daniel Jones autographed memoribilia or cards, this is great news. What was once a flop of a career seems to be getting some life injected back into it as the discarded Giants QB now gets a shot in Indy.
Not only does he get a shot, but he gets to go to a team coached by Shane Steichen with weapons like Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. surrounding him. Outside of getting a chance to go start on a playoff-ready team, this is about as good as it gets for those holding Daniel Jones rookie cards, autos or RPAs.
On the other hand, this could be signaling the beginning of the end for those who grabbed Anthony Richardson collectibles in hopes of him reaching his insanely high ceiling.
The former Florida Gator was drafted fourth overall in 2023 and despite being thought of as a raw prospect, was shoved into the starting role in Indy almost immediately.
Richardson has certainly flashed greatness at 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds with a rocket arm, but the mistakes, injuries and questions about his love for football have followed him since entering the league.
Being drafted so high so recently means there are still tons of collectors and fans holding on to some coveted Anthony Richardson memorabilia. If you're one of those people, now is not the time to jump ship with his market likely reaching as low as it ever has. However, if you've been watching from afar and waiting for a time to hop on the Anthony Richardson train, now is your chance.
Still, Richardson is only 22 years old, surely the Colts haven't given up on him. This appears to be a move by a team looking to motivate their young signal caller. However, according to multiple reports Jones will indeed have a chance to complete for the starting job, which is why he went to Indianapolis instead of resigning with Minnesota.