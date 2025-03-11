Report: Daniel Jones picks Colts over Vikings
- Former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is signing with the Colts.
- Vikings now have to look elsewhere for a backup quarterback in 2025.
Daniel Jones is signing a one-year, $14 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts, according to multiple insiders.
Jones, the former No. 6 overall pick who spent most of the last six years as the New York Giants' starting quarterback, signed with the Vikings late last season, spending six weeks in Minnesota learning under Kevin O'Connell and the team's offensive coaching staff.
Instead of spending another year in O'Connell's quarterback academy, Jones has now chosen to head to Indianapolis, where he presumably believes he has a better chance to win a starting job in 2025. Given Anthony Richardson's struggles with passing efficiency and injuries, it makes sense that he might be easier to beat out in an offseason competition than J.J. McCarthy, who the Vikings are very high on. Minnesota's veteran quarterback options this offseason no longer include Jones, Nick Mullens, or Jimmy Garoppolo.
Jones had a promising rookie season with the Giants, then struggled for a couple years before bouncing back with a career year in 2022. He had nearly 4,000 combined yards and 22 touchdowns in that season, posting the best passing efficiency and rushing numbers of his career while leading the Giants to the divisional round of the postseason. Notably, he had two big games against Ed Donatell's Vikings defense that season, including in the wild card round. That season earned Jones a four-year, $160 million extension with New York.
That contract didn't age well for the Giants. Jones struggled in 2023 before getting hurt, then never really bounced back in 2024. He was ultimately released in late November, freeing him up to sign with the Vikings' practice squad.
Jones, who turns 28 in May, still has the physical traits that made him a top-ten pick in 2019, but it remains to be seen if he has a Darnold-like resurgence in him over the next few years — or if he'll spend the rest of his career as a backup.
Vikings news, rumors and analysis
