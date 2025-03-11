Colts to Sign Quarterback Daniel Jones Away From Vikings on One-Year Deal
The Indianapolis Colts reportedly have found a competitor to quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Quarterback Daniel Jones is signing a one-year contract with the Colts, according to a Tuesday morning report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jones, 27, ended the 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings—although he saw his only regular-season action last year with the New York Giants.
In six years with the Giants, Jones threw 70 touchdowns against 47 interceptions. His most noteworthy performance came in 2022, when he steered New York to a 9-7-1 record and an unexpected playoff win over the Vikings.
That season opened the door for the Giants to sign Jones to a four-year contract extension worth $160 million, a pact quickly regarded as a mistake.
Jones threw eight touchdowns against seven interceptions in 10 games in '24, and also saw his rushing yards per game hit a five-year low.
Indianapolis, meanwhile, is trying to shake off an 8–9 season in which it appeared highly unsettled at the quarterback position.