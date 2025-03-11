SI

Colts to Sign Quarterback Daniel Jones Away From Vikings on One-Year Deal

The former Giants signal-caller is headed to the AFC.

Patrick Andres

Daniel Jones watches the Vikings' 27–9 loss to the Rams in an NFC wild-card game on Jan. 13, 2025.
Daniel Jones watches the Vikings' 27–9 loss to the Rams in an NFC wild-card game on Jan. 13, 2025. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly have found a competitor to quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Quarterback Daniel Jones is signing a one-year contract with the Colts, according to a Tuesday morning report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jones, 27, ended the 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings—although he saw his only regular-season action last year with the New York Giants.

In six years with the Giants, Jones threw 70 touchdowns against 47 interceptions. His most noteworthy performance came in 2022, when he steered New York to a 9-7-1 record and an unexpected playoff win over the Vikings.

That season opened the door for the Giants to sign Jones to a four-year contract extension worth $160 million, a pact quickly regarded as a mistake.

Jones threw eight touchdowns against seven interceptions in 10 games in '24, and also saw his rushing yards per game hit a five-year low.

Indianapolis, meanwhile, is trying to shake off an 8–9 season in which it appeared highly unsettled at the quarterback position.

Next. btn-nfl-free-agency-2025. Every NFL Free Agent Signing. dark

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL