Seahawks, QB Sam Darnold Agree to Three-Year Deal
The Seattle Seahawks are signing free agent quarterback Sam Darnold to a three-year, $110.5 million contract, which includes $55 million guaranteed, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Darnold will now become the new starting quarterback in Seattle, replacing Geno Smith, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the start of free agency.
Darnold was in for a big pay day after a renaissance season with the Minnesota Vikings last season. The seven-year veteran will be 28 at the start of next season and is coming off a career year in which he completed 66.2% of his throws for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.
Darnold struggled in losses to the Detroit Lions in Week 18, as well as against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC wild-card game, which led to his departure in Minnesota.
But Darnold was still able to cash in, as he will lead the Seahawks offense in 2025 and beyond.