SI

Seahawks, QB Sam Darnold Agree to Three-Year Deal

Darnold is set to become the new starting quarterback for the Seahawks.

Mike McDaniel

The Seattle Seahawks are signing free agent quarterback Sam Darnold.
The Seattle Seahawks are signing free agent quarterback Sam Darnold. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks are signing free agent quarterback Sam Darnold to a three-year, $110.5 million contract, which includes $55 million guaranteed, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Darnold will now become the new starting quarterback in Seattle, replacing Geno Smith, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the start of free agency.

Darnold was in for a big pay day after a renaissance season with the Minnesota Vikings last season. The seven-year veteran will be 28 at the start of next season and is coming off a career year in which he completed 66.2% of his throws for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

Darnold struggled in losses to the Detroit Lions in Week 18, as well as against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC wild-card game, which led to his departure in Minnesota.

But Darnold was still able to cash in, as he will lead the Seahawks offense in 2025 and beyond.

Next. btn-nfl-free-agency-2025. Every NFL Free Agent Signing. dark

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL