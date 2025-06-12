Forever to the Moon: Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance Revolutionize Fan Engagement with Sixth NFT Drop
Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance are no strangers to one another when it comes to creating digital collectibles for the market. These two parties have come together once again to introduce the sixth part of their digital collaboration called Forever to the Moon.
The latest product of their work together has merged Web3 and the world of sports, giving fans an opportunity to engage with their idols. At the same time, they can also explore the exciting potential of blockchain technology in their lives. This will also pave the way for Ronaldo and his fanbase around the world to strengthen their bond while highlighting Binance’s commitment to furthering Web3 to the public.
The said collection contains 7,777 exclusive digital collectibles for fans with a special focus on how they’ll connect better to Ronaldo. This will culminate in seven lucky individuals meeting the soccer legend in person and gain an experience called 7 Minutes with CR7. Moreover, other collectible prizes will be up for grabs, including tickets to Binance Blockchain Week, signed jerseys, and autographed footballs.
For his part, Ronaldo is enthusiastic for his collaboration with Binance by highlighting how it allows him to share special moments with fans. At the same time, it also showcases the possibilities of Web3 technology in creating digital collectibles that help reward people with unforgettable experiences for their loyalty and support. The soccer star also underscored his desire to connect more with people using this innovative solution that uses blockchain technology to change what fan engagement means.
There is also an equal thrill for Binance about their partnership with Ronaldo. Sarh Dale, the company’s Global Head of Partnerships, expressed that their collaboration with the soccer icon showcases the platform’s dedicatio in bringing the Web3 experience to sports culture. Thanks to the trust of over 270 million users around the globe, Binance is able to advance blockchain technology in the field of fan engagement. She also added how this project shows the special appeal of Web3 by making it accessible to sports fans from all walks of life.
Forever to the Moon and all of the collectibles under this partnership are available to the public from June 11 to 27, or until supplies of this series run out. Those who are interested in availing one, several, or even all of these assets should register first with Binance to create an account. Moreover they have go under a verification process to ensure digital safety for both parties.
Meanwhile, those who have availed any of the five previous CR7 collectible drops will get a total of five mystery boxes each. Everyone who were included in the exclusive Telegram group for these holders are also give more chances to receive rewards from Binance.
Forever to the Moon is a clear example of how collectibles can be modernized by the use of modern digital technology and the lasting influence of legends like Ronaldo. Thanks to their partnership of innovation, fans are given a new standard of getting closer to their idols with unlimited possibilities enriching the experience.