Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence on Future With Three-Word Message
Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he will continue playing for Al Nassr next season after rampant speculation linking the veteran forward with a summer exit.
The 40-year-old icon is in the final few weeks of his Al Nassr contract. After no updates of an extension, there had been whispers of a potential departure before Ronaldo sent the rumour mill into overdrive with a social media post which declared, “This chapter is over.”
Numerous reports claimed that Al Nassr were poised to announce Ronaldo’s departure at a season-ending press conference, only for the club’s sporting director, Fernando Hierro, to boldly declare that the Saudi outfit are “working hard” on a new deal for their star man.
Ahead of Portugal’s triumphant appearance in June’s Nations League Finals, Ronaldo confirmed that he would not be signing any short-term deal to play at this summer’s Club World Cup—much to the chagrin of FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
In the aftermath of a penalty shootout victory over Spain on Sunday night, Ronaldo provided more clarity regarding his future. “Nothing will change,” the rampant goalscorer told assembled reporters. When pushed if this meant that he would be staying at Al Nassr, Ronaldo simply replied, “Yes.”
Despite his best efforts, there are clear signs that time is belatedly catching up to Ronaldo. The revered forward got on the scoresheet against defending European champions Spain, equalising with a crisp volley from close range, but was forced off injured soon after.
“I had already felt it during the warmup,” Ronaldo later revealed. “I had been feeling it for some time, but for the national team, if I had to break my leg, I would have broken it.
“It’s for a trophy, I had to play and I gave it my all. It’s for our nation. We are a small people, but with a very big ambition. The future is short term. Now is the time to rest well. I had the injury and that was the maximum, the maximum.
“I pushed, because for the national team you have to push.”