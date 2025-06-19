Jalen Williams' Historic Performance in NBA Finals Sparks Surge in Card Market
In a crucial Game 5, Jalen Williams took the steering wheel and led the Oklahoma City Thunder to just one win away from winning the NBA title this season. As a result, the young star’s performance has lit a fire under his stock in the card market for everyone in the hobby to see.
Last Tuesday night, Williams went off for a career playoff-high of 40 points to propel Oklahoma City to a 120-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers. This win has not only given the team a 3-2 lead in the series, but it has also placed them closer to their first ring since 1979.
RELATED: Is The Hobby Sleeping on Chet Holmgren?
The Thunder star was clearly in control as he connected 14-of-25 from the field while adding six rebounds and four assists. Williams was also instrumental in keeping OKC ahead in the fourth quarter by draining clutch shots after the Pacers attempted a comeback. Along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 31 points, his performance helped seal the win for their team.
With a 3-2 lead in their favor, the Thunder are only one win away from making history. As it stands, teams that win Game 5 have a very good chance of winning the series, which places OKC in a good position against Indiana.
Game 6 will be on Thursday in Indianapolis, and collectors will surely be catching it to see whether Oklahoma City can finally nail that ring. They’ll also be on the lookout for Williams to see if he can keep playing at a high level and how his market will react further.
Jalen Williams Rookie Card Reacts to Thunder Star’s NBA Finals Game 5 Performance
J-Dub’s insane Game 5 performance has made a lot of heads turn toward his stock in the card market. Williams’ PSA 10 2022 Panini Prizm Silver rookie card, in particular, has been on a steep climb for the past few days.
RELATED: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Vs. Tyrese Haliburton: Which Cards Win?
According to a three-month graph by Card Ladder, this specific card has risen from $140 last June 13 to its current value of $217. It has also gone up by 13 percent from the card’s $192 value last March.
Before hitting the $217 mark, though, the highest this Jalen Williams rookie card has reached was $225 last June 4. From there, it went on a downward slump but took a turn upward the past few days.
The Verdict on Jalen Williams Rookie Cards
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton's Cards Surge with NBA Finals Heroics
Williams’ stock in the hobby presents a good opportunity for collectors to invest in a rising star about to win a ring early in his career. And unlike Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rookie cards, his offerings in the market still have a lot of room to grow.
If he manages to become a perennial All-Star and help Oklahoma City contend for rings in the coming seasons, there’s no reason Williams will stay stagnant in the hobby. Of course, collectors should keep a close eye on Thursday’s game to see whether a ring will solidify the Thunder star’s stock for the long term or not.