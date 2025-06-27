Rockets Mulling Potentially Trading Young Forward After Kevin Durant Deal
Anyone who thought the Houston Rockets would rest on their laurels after acquiring forward Kevin Durant on Friday may have been mistaken.
The Rockets are considering potentially trading forward Cam Whitmore, according to a Friday morning report from Kelly Iko of The Athletic. Per Iko, Whitmore "has been the subject of a number of trade discussions in recent days" and the "situation is best described as fluid right now."
Houston picked Whitmore, 20, 20th in the 2023 draft with a pick acquired in the Memphis Grizzlies' trade for guard Luke Kennard. In two seasons with the team, he has averaged 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game.
Whitmore played collegiately for Villanova, where he was named the conference's Rookie of the Year in '23.
The Rockets are basking in the glow of a 52-30 campaign in 2025—their best by winning percentage since 2019. Even after the Durant trade, it's clear Houston's story is just beginning.