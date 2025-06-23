OKC Thunder Clinches First NBA Championship With Game 7 Win
After many twists, turns, hurdles and construction, the path to a championship finally cleared up for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who cruised their way to their first ever NBA Title in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers.
Both teams entered Sunday in search of their first NBA Championship, but only one could leave with the crown.
The Oklahoma City Thunder's coronation happened prematurely this series, arguably before it even began, with the Thunder heavy favorites and most pundits picking it to be a quick best-of-seven set. Instead, it went the distance and Oklahoma City had to grind its way to glory.
After dropping Game 1 of this series, the Thunder eventually battled back to have a 3-2 series lead over the Pacers heading into Game 6. Oklahoma City couldn't close it out in Indiana as they let go of the rope in the Hoosier state, dropping a lopsided affair.
In Game 7, anything can happen. This marked just the 20th such event in NBA history in a 48-minute game for all the marbles. This is a night where legends are made, history is written and memories materialize.
The contest started out sloppy, a first-half rock fight that included the Pacers having to battle through adversity, losing star Tyrese Haliburton to a right lower leg injury during the opening frame. The Thunder found themselves down one point at intermission.
Oklahoma City came out of the half with its hair on fire, making plays on both ends, eventually enjoying an 8-2 run followed up by a 9-0 spurt to eventually grow a nine-point lead. After a pair of Pacers timeouts, Indiana saw TJ McConnell score 10 points in the third frame to pull Indiana back well within striking distance.
However, the Thunder had an answer for each Pacers run and in large part due to timely buckets from Cason Wallace, who answered the call with a personal 5-0 run.
In the third quarter, the OKC Thunder earned a massive boost from superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All Star Jalen Williams and Rising Star Chet Holmgren who combined for 22 of the first 32 of the Thunder's third frame points.
Oklahoma City held on to the contest, hoisting the Larry O'Brien for the first time in club history.
The Thunder have been in the title hunt for the majority of its short franchise history but to finally climb the mountain top is a special feather in the gap of a world class organization that can add World Champs to its resume.
Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the Thunder's first NBA championship and the offseason ahead.