LeBron James’s Historic 10-Point Streak Ends After Making Selfless Play in Lakers’ Win
One of LeBron James’s most impressive NBA records has come to a close after nearly 18 years and 1,297 games.
James scored just eight points in the Lakers’ thrilling 123–120 win over the Raptors on Thursday, snapping his incredible streak of consecutive games with 10 points or more. What may be more incredible than the historic streak ending, though, is the fashion in which it came to a close.
The game was tied at 120 points apiece as the Lakers had the ball in the final seconds. James got the ball and saw a help defender scrambling toward him, which left Rui Hachimura wide open in the corner. Instead of driving to the hoop and trying to get the win while extending his 10-point streak, he dished the ball to Hachimura, who drained a buzzer-beater for a thrilling win.
James’s night ended with eight points on 4-for-17 from the field and 0-for-5 from three. He kept the offense flowing, though, adding 11 assists and grabbing six rebounds. Austin Reaves starred with 44 points and 10 assists as Luka Dončić sat out after the birth of his second child.
Per Stathead, James’s streak of consecutive games with 10 or more points began on Jan. 6, 2001, and lasted 1,297 games before it finally came to a close Thursday. That’s an NBA record by over 400 games. Michael Jordan’s stretch of 866 games with 10 or more points is the NBA’s second-longest streak.
NBA world reacts to LeBron’s historic 10-point streak ending
Since the world looked a lot different the last time James didn’t score at least 10 points in a game, basketball fans and personalities were shocked that the streak ended in incredible fashion:
A poetic ending to a streak we’ll likely never see broken.