Roman Anthony's First Big League Cards
The much-anticipated debut of top MLB prospect Roman Anthony of the Boston Red Sox has come and gone. After demolishing minor league pitching to begin the year, Anthony helped the Sox take two of three against division rival Tampa Bay. While the slugger has struggled to make much of an impact, with only one hit in his first twelve at-bats, the moment could still end up a historic one, if Anthony's potential is anything to go by. Indeed, Topps NOW commemorated Anthony's MLB Debut and his first-ever MLB hit with cards on back-to-back days.
RELATED: Roman Anthony Card Prices Soar as he is a Box Office Draw
The debut card documents Anthony's June 9 debut, when he became the youngest Red Sox player since 1968 to drive in a run.
The Sox would go onto lose the series-opener in extra innings, but Anthony certainly created excitement and buzz in Beantown, for diehard Red Sox fans who have been clamoring for months to give the 21-year old a shot in The Show.
RELATED: Phenom Jacob Wilson's Card Prices Keep Soaring
Anthony's debut Topps NOW card will include parallels numbered to 50, 25, 10, 5, and a FoilFractor 1-of-1.
The very next day, Roman Anthony launched a two-run double to provide key offense in Boston's 3-1 win over the Rays. His family was watching near the dugout as he drove in two runs in the first inning. The card quotes Anthony: "It's awesome just to have [my family] here and to see them right there by the dugout."
RELATED: Jac Caglianone Gets His First Big League Card
This release will also include numbered parallels of 50, 25, 10, 5, and a FoilFractor 1-of-1. Additionally, short-printed Image Variation cards, one of which is pictured below, are also there to be chased.
Roman Anthony is probably here to stay. The rookie got a taste of the action against the Tampa Bay Rays, but starting tomorrow, it's the prospect's first taste of baseball's biggest rivalry. The Red Sox host the New York Yankees for a three-game set beginning Friday night.