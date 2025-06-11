Roman Anthony Card Prices Soar as he is a Box Office Draw
Roman Anthony has arrived. Following a hitless debut, Anthony got on the board with his first-ever MLB hit, a two-run double, in Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay. Although it's extremely early in Anthony's career, in baseball-crazy Boston, MLB's top prospect is already appointment viewing.
Per a recent piece from Sports Business Journal: "Demand at the box office “spiked” after the Red Sox called up the team’s top prospect, RF Roman Anthony, on Monday, according to Michael Silverman of the Boston Globe. Ace Ticket owner Jim Holzman noted that he “sold 500 tickets” from 4-6pm ET on Monday, just before Anthony’s debut against the Rays." Additionally, the article reported that Boston TV network NESN's streaming platform recorded record-high unique visits, and sellers are expecting Anthony to be among the most-sought after Red Sox when it comes to jerseys and other merchandise.
Perhaps none of this comes as a huge surprise, considering the hype surrounding the 21-year old Roman Anthony, who was highlighted in this recent Collecting on SI piece from Adam Cellurale. But, it's a powerful example of the impact in The Hobby that playing for one of MLB's flagship franchises can have. Now that Anthony is in Beantown, collectors get to see if the hype and the potential can be lived up to - and if it can, the noise in Boston, and the energy and attention surrounding Roman Anthony in The Hobby, could get very loud indeed.
Even before Anthony's June 9 callup, he was one of the hottest prospect chases in The Hobby. His rookie cards will have to wait until next year, but his Bowman cards have continued to rise right along Anthony on his quick ascension to The Show.
Roman Anthony has been at or around the top of MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects over the last year, and collectors most certainlt seem to have agreed with the assessment. In the last 365 days, Anthony's Card Ladder Rate of Growth has been a robust +285%.
As the hype around Anthony grew to a fever pitch over the last couple of weeks, and more and more fans and pundits called him to make his MLB debut, his cards have continued to surge. Over the last fortnight, Card Ladder lists Anthony's Rate of Growth at +33.28%..
Card Ladder has registered 41 sales of $1,000 for Roman Anthony since June 1 alone. The biggest came on June 5, for this PSA 10 2023 Bowman Chrome Prospect Auto Red Refractor /5, which sold for over $39,000. This is the second-largest sale of an Anthony card of all-time. This card is a great illustration of Anthony's massive rise in The Hobby. At this grade, the /5 Auto has sold five times since 2023, ranging from $5,750 to $39,289. The card last sold as recently February of this year, for just under $26,000.
The All-time record for an Anthony sale, at writing, remains $62,500 for his 2023 Bowman Chrome Prospect Auto Superfractor 1-of-1, which sold in September of last year. What it would sell for today is an interesting question to say the least.
A Roman Anthony 2023 Bowman Draft Superfractor 1-of-1 sold for over $5,000 on the same day he was called up to Boston. At writing, Card Ladder listed 114 Anthony sales since June 9 alone. Anthony's 2024 Bowman Chrome Spotlight case hit insert card has also proven to be popular. The Superfractor 1/1 version of the card sold for almost $7,000 in February of this year.
All of the ingredients are there for Roman Anthony to become a superstar. The combination of talent, hype, potential star power, and the media attention that comes with playing for a historic franchise make the outfielder a must-watch in The Hobby. Add to that, Anthony's Sox are struggling, sitting below .500 despite a positive run differential. If Anthony and his fellow phenoms Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell can help the team surge back into contention, the spotlight will shine bright on them all, but perhaps particularly the late arrival to the party, Roman Anthony.
Judging by the fact that he's already a box office draw, and already appointment viewing for Sox fans, there's every chance that Anthony continues to be one of the hottest prospects in The Hobby for a while yet.