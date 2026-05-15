The NFL schedule was released on Thursday night, which means it is time to debate who is going undefeated en route to the Super Bowl, the next MVP, the next Sam Darnold, and more. Most importantly, however, it is time to look at who has an easy early schedule and might make a good off-season buy.

The early season schedule looks favorable for a few teams, including both in the Week 1 matchup between the Lions and Saints. Whose card value could benefit from an early schedule? We are looking for an easy early schedule, primetime games, and offseason upgrades.

1. New Orleans Saints QB Tyler Shough

Tyler Shough 1/1 Kaboom | Card Ladder

First Four Weeks: @DET, @BAL, LVR, ATL (on MNF)

Why He's a Buy: Tyler Shough is coming off an interesting rookie season. Shough lost the preseason camp battle to Spencer Rattler, in what many called a non-competitive fight, before Rattler lost the job midway through the season. Expectations were below the floor, but Shough actually played very well in head coach Kellen Moore's up-tempo offense. So fast offense, plus an easy schedule with all four games in domes, and a primetime game is a recipe for attention.

It could also be argued that no team did more for their quarterback this offseason than the Saints. The addition of WR Jordan Tyson with the No. 8 pick in the draft is massive for a Saints team that lacked a secondary receiver and added Bryce Lance in the fourth round. They also added RB Travis Etienne with Alvin Kamara's uncertain future, and no one stepping up from a group that included Devin Neal, Kendre Miller, etc. The Saints also upgraded their tight end room, replacing fan-favorite Tayson Hill with the combination of Noah Fant and rookie Oscar Delp (Round 3). Last, but not least, the Saints added PFF's No. 19 Guard last season, David Edwards, who came over from Buffalo.

All in all, an easy schedule combined with a vastly improved offensive unit around him with a fast-paced offensive coach who lets him sling it, it spells early-season success for Shough.

2. New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart 1/1 Kaboom | Card Ladder

First Four Weeks: DAL (on SNF), @LAR (on MNF), TEN, ARI

Why He's a Buy: The market on Jaxson Dart is already sky-high, but there is a real opportunity with this early schedule with multiple primetime games, and three porous defenses that Dart could put up some big games and send those markets even higher.

We've seen the quarterback in a John Harbaugh offense put up MVP-caliber numbers, but is there enough talent around Dart? We know Malik Nabers is the WR1, if healthy, but will he be? After a report surfaced this week that he had a second procedure proceeding with caution on him is the best course of action. Is this the year Darius Slayton finally gets replaced as the WR2 in New York? The addition of Malachi Fields in the third round of the draft might finally move Slayton to a pure deep threat role. Plus, the addition of Isaiah Likely to the tight end room gives New York two valuable tight ends with Likely and Theo Johnson. Francis Mauigoa, the No. 10 pick in the draft, should be able to help protect Dart better this year.

Dart has the potential to put up big numbers, if Harbaugh will be aggressive enough.

3. Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud

CJ Stroud 1/1 Kaboom | Card Ladder

First Four Weeks: BUF, CIN, @IND, DAL

Why He's a Buy: Well, his market couldn't go much lower. Stroud was the talk of the NFL after his historic rookie season, but he's stagnated over the last two seasons. It hasn't helped that the Texans have been mixing and matching the offensive line for years, but a dismal playoff performance by Stroud left a sour taste in everyone's mouth this offseason. There were even debates about whether the Texans should pick up his fifth-year option.

So if everything is negative around him, why buy? The schedule is three defenses that weren't very good last year and a Bills defense under new management. The Texans should get the benefit of WR Tank Dell returning, but it's yet to be seen how much he was impacted by his various injuries and surgeries after the 2024 season-ending injury that cost him all of 2025. The Texans did develop WR Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, both of whom were Day 2 picks out of Iowa State in 2025. Plus, the fantasy-friendly Nico Collins will be back.

Most importantly, the Texans finally sank resources into the offensive line with the additions of LT Wyatt Teller, RT Braden Smith, and C Keylan Rutledge. The addition of RB David Montgomery should give the Texans stability in the rushing game as well.

Darkhorse Candidate: Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Jahmyr Gibbs Flawless Platinum Shield | Card Ladder

First Four Games: NO, @BUF (on TNF), NYJ, @CAR (on SNF)

Why He's a Buy: Jahmyr Gibbs is, at worst, the fourth-best running back in the league. There's a realistic case you could make that he's the best, and his stock is rising. He's currently going as the RB2, and No. 2 overall, in early fantasy best ball drafts. The fantasy market is high on Gibbs, and while the hobby isn't big on running backs, the possibility of a massive season is on the table for Gibbs.

Gibbs will be without the aforementioned David Montgomery, and while Sonic lost his original Knuckles, the Lions added Isaiah Pacheco to spell Gibbs. Unlike Montgomery, Pacheco isn't the steady number two. He's struggled with injuries, and his running style seems to make him more prone to injuries. The lack of a real threat to his workload pushes Gibbs into elite conversation this year, and the early schedule should provide him with multiple primetime games for big performances.