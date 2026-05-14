Why De'Von Achane's New Contract Makes Sense for Rebuilding Dolphins

The Dolphins have secured their best playmaker for the long haul.

On Wednesday, Miami reportedly agreed to a four-year, $64 million extension with running back De’Von Achane, per Jordan Schultz. The contract includes $32 million in guarantees and can be worth up to $68 million with incentives. Achane is now the third highest-paid running back in the NFL on a per-year basis, only trailing Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey.

The Dolphins might be in the beginning of a rebuild, but this deal makes sense for both sides. After firing Mike McDaniel and bringing in Jon Eric-Sullivan and Jeff Hafley, the Dolphins have stripped down the roster, parting ways with stars such as Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb and Jaylen Waddle. They are still paying those players in 2026 as they take on the dead cap hits, but are moving forward as a team.

One piece the Dolphins have made clear they wanted to keep into this new chapter is Achane, who is one of the most explosive backs in the league. Even as Achane became the subject of trade rumors and didn’t show up for the first part of the offseason program, the Dolphins expressed their desire to keep him in Miami.

After all, Achane rushed for 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025 while leading the league with 5.67 yards per carry. He also caught 67 passes for 488 yards and four touchdowns. Among running backs with at least 100 carries, he finished fifth in EPA per rush and yards after contact, and fourth in both rushing yards over expected and receiving yards, adding to his versatility and value as an offensive weapon. He also finished first in yards per carry and explosive run rate, displaying the dynamic runner he is.

The Dolphins might not be expected to contend in 2026, but atfter signing Malik Willis and trading Waddle this offseason, the Dolphins were in need of playmakers. Achane could certainly be a security blanket for Willis as he becomes a full-time starting quarterback for the first time in his career, especially since the Dolphins do not have any proven receivers. They selected multiple wideouts in the draft and signed a few to one-year deals in free agency, but do not have any experienced threats to scare defenses. Achane is that caliber of player, and can at least help the Dolphins offense be respectable in 2026.

Pairing Achane with Willis also fits what the team wants to do on offense. New offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik told reporters this week, “I believe in keeping the defense off balance, I believe in running the football, skewing as close to fifty-fifty on first, second down as you can.”

The timing of the deal is also good for both sides. Though the Dolphins might have had to pay a little more by waiting until after Breece Hall was extended, they got the deal done before Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs potentially reset the market later this offseason. Achane gets a nice payday, earning both a high salary and guarantees for his position, while the Dolphins don’t have to pay him more than the two top-paid backs or dole out a larger amount once Robinson and Gibbs are extended.

While paying running backs has been a concern in recent years, the contract for Achane is reasonable. He has only been the team’s primary starter for the past two years, and does not have much wear and tear compared to other backs signing their second contracts. He ranked fifth in rushing yards last season but just 14th in carries, and ranked 22nd in carries in 2024.

Achane is also just 24 years old, and will be 29 by the time this deal expires. He should be in his prime throughout this contract, and if the Dolphins are ready to contend in a few years, this deal could be a bargain by that point. Running backs across the league have primarily done well over the past five years after signing extensions, and Achane should be expected to do the same while helping the Dolphins transition to a new era of football.

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