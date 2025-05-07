Topps Chrome VeeFriends Unleashes Ultra-Rare ERUPT! Subset Featuring Gyula Németh Art
Bringing an innovative fusion of art and community to the trading card hobby that we all know and love, entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk has officially launched Topps Chrome VeeFriends which was inspired by the NFT collection of the same name that was released way back in 2021. Included in today’s Topps Chrome release is something that speaks volumes to the hobby terms of scarcity and ultra-rareity, and that is of course the VeeFriends ERUPT! Subset.
The ERUPT! subset that's featured in 2025 Topps Chrome VeeFriends provides a unique fusion of rarity, artistic prestige, and character-driven storytelling, making it some of the biggest chase cards for collectors purchasing VeeFriends cards.
The ERUPT! subset places the spotlight on some of VeeFriends most beloved characters and presents them in a playful, comic-book style and what makes the subset even more special, is the inspiration and collaboration behind it. The inspiration of these cards comes from Panini’s iconic Kaboom! insert series and in collaboration with world-renowned artist Gyula Nemeth, these cards burst with dynamic energy and bright, bold colors.
As was the case with Kaboom! cards, Nemeth was able to elevate each VeeFriends Kaboom! card into a dynamic piece of art that bursts with sharp colors and visual effects. The cards them selves with be easily recognizable especially since Nemeth’s high-impact style of artwork is front and center.
Which characters are collectors looking for in this subset? The ERUPT! Checklist is as follows: Alert Ape, Common Sense Cow, Considerate Cowboy, Courageous Cockatoo, Cynical Cat, Empathy Elephant, Fly Firefly, Headstrong Honey Badger, Perceptive Puma, and Tremendous Tiger. Each of these cards captures Vaynerchuk’s mission to blend entertainment, empathy, and education.
How rare is rare when it comes to hunting these cards? With odds of 1: 3,000 hobby packs and a staggering 1:9,000 blaster packs, the ERUPT! cards are up there with the rarest and most desirable insert subsets of the 2025 Topps Chrome VeeFriends card set. Even more scarce are the subsets parallels which include a Black Lava /10 and the ever-elusive Superfractor 1/1, promising collectors all throughout the hobby that a serious chase will ensue.
By combining the allure of an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) with one of the hobby’s most renowned illustrators, ERUPT! Cements VeeFriends’ crossover from digital collectibles to the high-end cardboard collectibles marketplace. So whether you’re a seasoned collector or a big believer in the power of VeeFriends, this particular subset certainly won’t be disappointing.