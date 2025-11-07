Ohtani historic homerun ball - could surpass $1 million at auction

First is the worst, second is the best right? The ball from Shohei Ohtani's second home run of game four of the NLCS, a moonshot that exited the ballpark, is up for auction at SCP Auctions’ Fall Premier that began November 5. Starting bid for the famed ball started at $200,000 with the auction running through November 22, 2025.

In game four of the NLCS, Shohei Ohtani put on a show, in what could be considered one of the single greatest baseball performances by a player in the history of the sport. He ended the game with 10 strikeouts, and three home runs, the second of which he hit off of pitcher Chad Patrick that went out of the ballpark.

Carlo Mendoza holds the second home run ball hit by Shohei Ohtani, who was just eating a snack when the ball sailed over the stands, hitting the roof and landing in some bushes. | SCP Auctions

The man who got the ball was just sitting outside the pavilion, eating a snack like anyone would at a baseball game. Then he saw the home run and watched some people look straight up.

“As I was taking a bite of my nachos, I saw Ohtani hit his second homer," said Mendoza. "Then I see a guy in front of me look up — and I think, ‘no way the ball comes out here.’ Next thing I know, it bounces off the roof and into the bushes.”

While the home run was measured at 469 feet, players and fans could see that it was vastly underestimated.

“They said it went 469 feet,” said Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy, shaking his head. “That’s wrong. That ball was at least 500 feet. That’s the farthest ball I’ve ever seen hit."

The official, authenticated ball from Shohei Ohtani's second home run of game four of the NLCS. | SCP Auctions

Memorabilia is nothing new for SCP Auctions. In fact, this is the second year in a row where they held a piece of Dodger postseason magic. Last December, the auctioned off Freddie Freeman's walk-off game one grand slam ball. A sale that went for $1.56 million.

Experts think that SCP could have another seven-figure ball on their hands, when the auction ends in on November

