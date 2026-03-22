Ohtani, Judge and The New Top 5 Expensive Modern Day Baseball Card Sales

When Aaron Judge's Bowman Chrome Superfractor sold for over $5 million earlier this month, my first reaction was of course was awe struck. But then it had me thinking, what other baseball players make this list? What other modern day cardboard been deemed worthy of such a high price tag?

Apparently, I wasn't the only one thinking this. Topps was thinking the same thing. Crazy enough, even since they posted this on Instagram, the ranking has changed.

One thing that is consistent in this top 5, is greatness prevails. Investors would rather spend more on a sure thing, than a prospect with huge upside. This is showing true, with 4 out of the top 5 cards represent future hall of famers.

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Lets take a closer look at the list:

1. 2013 Bowman Chrome Superfractor 1/1 Autograph Aaron Judge BGS 9.5: $5,200,000

Aaron Judge Superfractor Auto 1/1 | https://www.instagram.com/p/DVyXVUYDjYn/?img_index=3

When you think of 90's baseball, you think of big, strong, towering players. You think of men built to hit the ball a mile, and still collect 175-200 hits a year. Players like Mark McGwire, Frank Thomas, Alex Rodriguez are just a few that came to mind. And as if someone was creating the perfect mix of these three players in a lab, out came Aaron Judge.

In 10 short seasons, Judge has already smashed 368 home runs. He has hit over 50 home runs in a season, 4 times. He has led the league in walks 4 times, and carries a career .294 batting average. The 3x MVP has hit over .300 in three of the last 4 season. The 7x all-star is showing no signs of slowing down.

2. 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Mike Trout Superfractor 1/1 Auto– BGS MINT 9/BGS 10: $3,840,000

Mike Trout Bowman Chrome auto Superfractor 1/1 | Cardladder.com/Goldin

Mike Trout is this generation's Ken Griffey Jr. A five-tool player, and one of the greatest players to ever play the game. Trout burst onto the scene at 20 years old, smashing 30 home runs, stealing 49 bags, walking away with the Rookie of the Year Award, and hasn't looked back since. Trout would go onto being in the top 5 MVP discussion for 9 years in a row, winning it 3 times. At 33 years old, Trout already has over 400 home runs, 1,000 runs, 1,000 RBI's, and 1,000 walks. At his peak, there wasn't much Trout couldn't do.

3. 2025 Topps Chrome MVP Award Gold MLB Logoman Shohei Ohtani Patch Auto 1/1: $3,000,000

Shohei Ohtani Gold MVP Logoman Auto 1/1 | cardladder.com/fanatics

Then there is Shohei Ohtani, a modern day Babe Ruth. Everything that Aaron Judge and Mike Trout can do, Ohtani can do equally well, and then pitch on top of it. Ohtani's ability to pitch, is top tier as well. A number 1 starter on nearly every pitching squad.

Ohtani has been magical the past 5 years. The past 5 years alone, Ohtani has hit over 40 home runs 4 times, getting over 50 each the past 2 seasons. To show he knows how to steal a bag or two, Ohtani became the first player ever to reach the 50/50 club (50 home runs, 50 stolen bases in the same season), in 2024. Ohtani has won the MVP 4 out of the last 5 seasons, finishing 2nd in the year he didn't win. When healthy, Ohtani can pitch at an elite level. Ohtani has a career record of 39-20 with a 3.00 ERA. He has struck out over 150 batters 3 out of the last 5 years as well.

4. 2025 Topps Chrome Dual MVP Shohei Ohtani & Aaron Judge Gold Logoman Dual Auto 1/1: $2,160,000

Shohei Ohtani & Aaron Judge Dual MVP auto | cardladder.com/Fanatics

5: 2024 Topps Chrome Update Paul Skenes RC Debut Patch auto 1/1: $1,110,000.00

Paul Skenes Debut Patch Auto 1/1 | Cardladder.com/Fanatics

Collectors have put a lot of trust in Paul Skenes, and have reason to do so. In just seasons in the MLB, Skenes has already become one of the best pitchers in baseball. His rookie year, Skenes pitched to an 11-3 record, and an incredible 1.96 ERA. He would run away with the Rookie of the Year Award, and finished 3rd in the Cy Young Award. Skenes would follow that year up with winning the Cy Young Award this past season, pitching in 32 games, stifling batters with 1.97 ERA.