Who Is Spencer Jones: Yankees Have Another 6'7" Outfielder to Join Aaron Judge

Yankees fans, along with the rest of the baseball world, are already quite familiar with one 6'7" outfielder. All Aaron Judge has done since getting called up to the big leagues is embark on what is shaping up to be a Hall of Fame career and ascending to Face of Baseball status. Now the first-place club is adding a second such physical specimen into the mix with the call-up of Spencer Jones, who could potentially make his MLB debut this weekend in a series against the Brewers.

Jones's opportunity is coming on the heels of Jasson Dominguez suffering an injury while making a leaping catch against the Rangers on Thursday. The No. 6-ranked prospect in the Yankees’ system, Jones has shown prodigious power during his time in the minor leagues since the organization took him with the 25th pick in the 2022 draft. He was initially selected by the Dodgers in the 31st round of the 2019 draft but opted to continue his collegiate career at Vanderbilt.

In '22 he played 25 games in lower-level Florida ball before embarking on his first full year as a professional in '23. During that campaign he hit 16 homers across two stops. In '24 he posted a .789 fueled by 30 doubles and 17 homers for Somerset in the Eastern League. Last season was a monster for Jones as he combined to hit 35 homers and a sky-high OPS of .982 while splitting time between Double-A and Triple-A. So far this season he’s blasted 11 long balls and driven in 41 runs in just 33 games for Scranton-Wilkes/Barre.

Jones strikes an opposing figure in the left-handed batter's box and his power would translate to any MLB park. Playing in hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium suggests the idea that he'll continue to trot around the bases with some regularity. New York is off to one of the best starts in baseball and offense has not been a problem so there won't be too much immediately on Jones's plate.

Less analytically, he, like Judge, is super tall and having two 6'7" outfielders is very cool thing. No one denies this.

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