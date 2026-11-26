What better way to close out a great day of football on Thanksgiving than with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes facing off in primetime?

That's right, two of the top teams in the AFC go head-to-head on Thursday night as the Buffalo Bills are favored at home against the Kansas Chiefs.

Buffalo currently holds the No. 1 spot in the AFC with a 9-1 record, and it’s on a fast track to win the AFC East. The Chiefs are sitting at 8-2 and could eventually earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC. A win on Thursday would go a long way towards Andy Reid's club completing that goal.

There are a ton of ways to bet on this matchup, and one of the more fun ways to do that is in the player prop market.

Each roster features some star skill players, including Bills running back James Cook, Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson and wide receivers DJ Moore, Rashee Rice and Josh Downs. So, bettors have plenty of options to choose from to hit a few props to close out this holiday.

Both of these offenses rank in the top 10 in the league in EPA/Play this season, and Mahomes has the Chiefs rolling the last two weeks, throwing for eight touchdowns across wins over Atlanta and Arizona.

Can he keep it going against a Buffalo defense that has improved after a slow start to the 2026 season?

Here's a breakdown of my three favorite props for the Chiefs vs. Bills showdown on Thanksgiving.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Chiefs vs. Bills

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rashee Rice OVER 4.5 Receptions (-120)

Josh Allen to Throw an Interception (-123)

Patrick Mahomes OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-109)

Rashee Rice OVER 4.5 Receptions (-120)

Chiefs wideout Rashee Rice hasn’t had a huge 2026 season, but he’s been consistent when he’s been on the field.

Since returning from a hamstring injury, Rice has five or more catches in each of the last four games. He’s reeled in 36 of his 44 targets (in eight games) in the 2026 season, and I think his prop number is deflated because of his lower target volume the last two weeks.

Still, Rice has received at least six looks in each game since returning from injury, so it’s very possible he clears this line against a Buffalo defense that is 10th in EPA/Pass despite allowing the 12th-most completions in the league.

The Chiefs have a lot of weapons on offense around Mahomes, but Rice may be the most reliable at receiver. He’s played just 57.2 percent of the snaps in the 2026 campaign, but those numbers are skewed a bit due to his injury in Week 4 and Kansas City’s last two blowout wins.

He should make an impact on Thanksgiving.

Josh Allen to Throw an Interception (-123)

Allen is third in the odds to win the MVP this season, but the Bills star hasn’t exactly been lights out throwing the football.

He’s been picked off in four games in a row and seven of his last eight appearances, throwing nine total interceptions in the 2026 season. Allen has always been prone to some turnovers since he takes a lot of risks throwing the ball down field.

I think there’s a chance he’s forced to throw quite a bit against Kansas City, which has seven picks as a defense and ranks fifth in the NFL in EPA/Pass.

Allen has thrown the sixth-most picks in the NFL, and this prop has hit in seven of his 10 games. I don’t mind the price for him to get picked again, especially since the Chiefs have been solid at stopping the run (fifth in yards per carry allowed) in 2026.

Patrick Mahomes OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-109)

I am absolutely shocked by this prop line for Mahomes in Week 12.

The Bills have allowed 15 passing touchdowns this season, and while their EPA/Pass has improved the last four weeks, it has been due to a soft schedule.

Buffalo played Baltimore with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley getting hurt, Minnesota (with Carson Wentz at quarterback), the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins (with Kyle McCord at quarterback) the last four weeks.

So, I’m not buying this defense in this Week 12 clash.

Mahomes has thrown for eight scores over the last two games and has eight games with multiple touchdown passes in 2026. The three-time Super Bowl champion is an MVP candidate, completing 67.1 percent of his passes for 2,709 yards and 22 scores in 10 games.

He’s my favorite bet in the prop market on Thanksgiving.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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