Chargers vs. Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming out of their bye week and looking to remain undefeated when they take on the winless Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

The Chargers’ 2026 season has been a nightmare, as they’ve dealt with a ton of injuries on both sides of the ball and quarterback Justin Herbert has regressed in a big way. Herbert has thrown for just five touchdowns and seven picks in five games, completing 59.4 percent of his passes.

L.A. is an extreme long shot to make the playoffs, and oddsmakers have set it as a major underdog on the road against this rested Chiefs team.

Mahomes is a leading candidate to win MVP this season, and the Chiefs are fifth in the latest odds to win the Super Bowl . After a down 2025 season where Mahomes tore his ACL, Kansas City is right back in the mix to finish with the best record in the AFC, riding running back Kenneth Walker III to a strong start on offense.

Kansas City has been pretty average after a bye under Andy Reid (8-11 against the spread, including playoffs), but Mahomes has won 10 of his 14 career games against the Chargers.

It’s really hard to justify a bet on the Chargers, as they’ve failed to cover the spread in all five of their games, blowing a second-half lead to Denver in Week 5 at home.

Here’s a look at the odds, betting trends, injury reports, a player to watch and my prediction for this AFC West showdown in Week 6.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Chargers +8.5 (-115)

Chiefs -8.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Chargers: +340

Chiefs: -440

Total

42.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Chargers vs. Chiefs How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18

Time: 4:25 p.m. EST

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Chargers record: 0-5

Chiefs record: 4-0

Chargers vs. Chiefs Injury Reports

Chargers Injury Report

Tre Harris – doubtful

Ladd McConkey – questionable

Bud Dupree – questionable

Quentin Johnston – questionable

Donte Jackson – questionable

Derwin James Jr. – questionable

Joe Alt – questionable

Rashawn Slater – IR

Brenen Thompson – questionable

Denzel Perryman – IR

David Njoku – IR

Chiefs Injury Report

Josh Simmons – questionable

Rashee Rice – questionable

Tyquan Thornton – IR

Chargers vs. Chiefs Betting Trends

Kansas City is 8-11 against the spread after a bye under Andy Reid (including playoffs).

The Chiefs are 2-2 against the spread this season.

The Chargers are 0-4-1 against the spread this season.

Los Angeles is 0-1-1 against the spread on the road in 2026.

The Chiefs are 1-1 against the spread at home in 2026.

Patrick Mahomes is 10-4 against the Chargers in his NFL career.

The OVER is 2-2 in the Chiefs’ games this season.

The UNDER is 4-1 in the Chargers’ games this season.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Key Player to Watch

Kenneth Walker III, Running Back, Kansas City Chiefs

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III has completely transformed the Kansas City offense in the 2026 season.

A free-agent signing in the offseason, Walker has handled 87 carries over his first four games, rushing for 537 yards and four scores. He’s cleared 170 rushing yards in two of his four games, averaging an astounding 6.2 yards per carry. Plus, he’s been a threat as a pass catcher, reeling in 12 of his 19 targets for 84 yards and two more touchdowns.

This is actually a tough matchup for Walker, as the Chargers are allowing just 3.8 yards per carry and are sixth in the NFL in EPA/Rush on defense.

I expect a massive workload for the veteran back on Sunday – he has 20 or more touches in every game – as the Chiefs look to move to 5-0.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Prediction and Pick

The Chargers’ offense is an absolute mess right now, ranking 32nd in the NFL in EPA/Play and 28th in success rate through five weeks.

It’s a major reason why this team has yet to cover the spread, and Herbert has thrown more picks than he has touchdowns in 2026.

Things won’t get any easier on the road in Kansas City, especially since the team’s top three wide receivers (Ladd McConkey, Tre Harris and Quentin Johnston) are all banged up and tackle Rashawn Slater is on injured reserve.

The Chiefs have some quality wins this season, including a blowout of Denver at home in Week 1. The Chargers just lost at home to Denver on a day where Bo Nix threw for just 123 yards.

Kansas City’s offense has been elite in 2026, ranking fourth in EPA/Play and seventh in success rate, and the defense is equally as good (ninth in EPA/Play, fourth in success rate).

This could end up being a lopsided game, and there is nothing that I can take from the Chargers’ first five losses in 2026 that suggests they are turning a corner.

I’ll lay the points with Mahomes and Co. out of their bye week.

Pick: Chiefs -8.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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