Lions Fan Reveals What He Said to DK Metcalf Moments Before Receiver Threw Punch
DK Metcalf had a physical altercation with a Lions fan on Sunday. Metcalf caught four passes for 42 yards in the Steelers' win over Detroit, and late in the first half, cameras caught him walking over to the stands to confront a fan. Metcalf grabbed the fan and then took a swing.
The Detroit Free Press tracked down the fan who was involved and convinced him to reveal his name and what he said to Metcalf to set the whole thing off. The fan, who identified himself as Ryan Kennedy, claims that all he did was call Metcalf by his name. Via the Detroit Free Press:
“What, my full name isn’t is DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf," Kennedy said. "He doesn’t like his government name. I called him that and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt. I’m a little shocked. Like everyone’s talking to me. I’m a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby."
Unfortunately for the fan, the Lions did not win, and their playoff hopes are "hanging by a frayed thread," in the words of Jim Nantz.
The fan will take little comfort in knowing that taking one for the team didn't do anything to help the Lions. Instead, the Browns might get to take advantage of the literal name-calling if Metcalf is benched next week, whether by Mike Tomlin's or the league's doing.