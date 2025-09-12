Al Michaels Unimpressed by Muscular Packers Fan Going Topless in September
The Packers and Commanders met on Thursday Night Football in Week 2 on what was a very nice evening in Green Bay. It was the kind of night where Micah Parsons took a stroll and enjoyed the scenery.
It was also the type of night where Al Michaels would not be impressed if you took your shirt off.
During the fourth quarter of the game, the Prime broadcast found a muscular fan who had taken his top off and the broadcast booth was shocked. Kirk Herbstreit could only make noises before Michaels stepped in.
"It's one thing to come in here and it's four degrees," said Michaels. "It's 64... I'm not that impressed right now. But he's having a little fun."
The broadcast finally cut away before Michaels and Herbstreit could fully discuss what exactly the fan was doing to have fun.
The point being, if you want to impress Al Michaels with your physique, do it when it counts—during the playoffs when stakes are higher and the temperatures are much lower.