Rare Rookie Cards and Legendary Dual Autos set for Live Auction on Sept. 7

If you are a collector and like chase card you want to check out a special show on eBay live Sunday night. In addition to the singles that are being auctioned, the event will also feature personal box breaks being ripped live and affordable player lots, offering options for both seasoned collectors and those who may be new to the chase.

Among the event’s featured pieces are higher-end cards that are sure to ignite at least a bidding war or two. The featured cards include a 1976 Topps Football Walter Payton Rookie Card PSA 9 (starting at $5,250), a stunning 2020 Topps Diamond Icons Mike Trout/Ken Griffey Jr. Dual Patch Auto RED 3/5 (starting at $2,399), and a 2020 Panini Flawless Aaron Judge/Pete Alonso Dual On-Card Auto 1/1 BGS 8.5/Auto 10 (starting at $1,099).

With such an array of rare pieces, individual auctions starting at just $1, and one of the most entertaining hosts in the hobby, this eBay Live stream is sure to be a grand slam throughout the hobby community.

