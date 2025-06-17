Roman Anthony Crushes First Career Home Run One Day After Rafael Devers Trade
One week after the Boston Red Sox called up top prospect Roman Anthony, the rookie crushed his first career home run on Monday night vs. the Seattle Mariners.
Anthony hit the homer 391 feet with a 104 mph exit velocity in the first inning of Monday night's game.
Even though Anthony's first home run came at T-Mobile Park instead of at Fenway Park, there were still some cheers from the for the rookie, who's had a lot of eyes on him the last few months before he was called up.
This was also just the second hit of Anthony’s time in the majors. His first hit came last Tuesday, in his second game with the Red Sox, which was an RBI double. He didn't make it home from the hit, so Monday night's homer was his first official score in the majors, too.
Anthony's home run couldn't have come at a better time for the Red Sox. This was the first inning for the Red Sox since the team traded Rafael Devers in a shocking move to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday evening. Red Sox fans were likely nervous for what this trade meant for the team's future, but Anthony quickly calmed those nerves a bit by hitting the homer right off the bat in the first game without Devers.