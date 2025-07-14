The Essential Rookie Cards of James Wood as he Prepares for the Home Run Derby
First-time All-Star James Wood has quickly become one of the most feared hitters in all of baseball. At writing, the 22-year old is tied for eighth in the league in home runs and RBI, ranks ninth in OPS, and fifth in WAR. All told, he's appeared in just over a season worth of MLB games (174) - and in that span has 33 HR, 110 RBI and 26 stolen bases. For Washington he's not just Next, he's Now. As he prepares to introduce himself to the All-Star stage with a first-ever appearance in tonight's Home Run Derby, let's take a look at the essential early cards of a player with incredibly exciting talent, and truly elite potential.
James Wood has been perhaps the most highly-featured rookie in the Topps Class of 2025, and the card market has certainly treated him like the hottest chase among those rookies. Jacob Wilson has of course been incredibly impressive as well, but Wood's combination of athleticism and power have many collectors thinking they are watching a superstar-in-the-making.
2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 James Wood
One of the most important cards of a player's career, of course, is the flagship debut. Wood's came earlier this year, with his bow in 2025 Topps Baseball series 1. In this release, Wood was featured more than any other rookie in the class. There are many fun and intriguing parallels to chase, and we'll get to some of the chase insert cards, but starting with the good ol' flagship debut is never a bad thing.
2025 Topps Chrome Black James Wood
Wood's Topps Chrome Black card is a well-designed offering that has become one of Wood's chase cards. There have been a few Wood Superfractors pulled, including his Topps Chrome Black Superfractor. At writing, it's the second-biggest Wood sale in history, fetching $6,000 on June 6.
2025 Topps Heritage James Wood Real One Auto Red Ink #/76
When it comes to Hobby debuts, a player's first Topps Heritage cards are among the most sought-after across the Topps Baseball landscape. The vintage feel captures the future in the context of the incredible history of the game and The Hobby, and Wood's card is a beauty. A classic bat-on-the-shoulder pose, this Real One Red Ink Auto is a standout James Wood rookie card. It sold for over $1,250 earlier this year. As recently as June 4, the card sold for $1,000.
2025 Topps Series 1 James Wood Rookie 1990 Topps Baseball Red Auto #5/5
Collecting an elite Washington Nationals prospect means that you're likely to come across a bunch of combination scarcity/color match cards that jump out of the hand. This Wood offering in the popular 2025 Topps Series 1 1990 Topps Baseball really pops. This card sold for $800 as recently as June 5.
Of course, there's more to come for James Wood and his rookie card year. 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball is set for release on July 23, and will bring collectors yet another chase for a young star who has done nothing but impress since he arrived in the nation's capital. Tonight, at the Home Run Derby in Atlanta, he can write another excting chapter in what has been a fantastic opening act.