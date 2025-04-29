The Rookie Cards Leading the Way for 2025 Topps Heritage Baseball
2025 Topps Heritage Baseball was released last week, and early movement in the secondary card market shows the rookie class leading the way. The likes of James Wood, Dylan Crews, and Roki Sasaki are among the top sales so far. Let's take a look at the cards that have moved in the first week since the set came out.
The Washington Nationals rookie duo of James Wood and Dylan Crews, who have been the most hotly-chased rookies from 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1, have also seen their 2025 Topps Heritage Baseball cards move at the top of the ladder. Red Ink Real One Auto cards are among the most popular in the set, and Wood's /76 is the top sale from the set so far, fetching $1,266 on April 24.
Dylan Crews' Real One Red Ink Auto /76 has sold twice so far, each time for $550.
It's clear that since early trading on 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1, Yankees rookie First Baseman Ben Rice has closed the gap on the likes of Wood and Crews. His Red Ink Auto /76 has sold three times, ranging from $510-$595. On April 26, a Ben Rice Topps Heritage Gold Chrome Refractor Auto /5 sold for $600. As covered by Collecting on SI writer Cole Benz, this set marks the first time in which a Heritage set includes Chrome Autographs. The checklist features many of the most highly sought-after rookies, including Wood, Rice, Jackson Jobe, and Luisangel Acuña.
The top Superfractor 1/1 sale from the set so far is that of fellow rookie Jake Bloss. The card sold for $700, markedly more than the $300 that a Bloss 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 1990 Topps Baseball 1/1 sold for back in February.
Arguably the hottest chase card to date belongs to Los Angeles pitcher Roki Sasaki. That's hardly surprisign, given the buzz surrounding the phenom, and the fact that 2025 Topps Heritage Baseball marks Sasaki's debut in a main Topps release. At writing, four of the top seven sales from the set are Roki Sasaki Auto Redemptions for his Real One Red Ink Auto /76, ranging from $805 - $1,439. This Sasaki Gold Refractor /50 sold for $375 on April 28.