Which Grail Card would you pick?

One aspect of the hobby that may be most important to collectors is their personal collection, which is abbreviated as "PC". This is often reserved for cards that a collector would never sell, cards that will either be on display, or locked in a safe for future generations to enjoy. Many options are available across many years, brands, and sports, so let's play out another fun scenario - there will be four cards to choose from to add to your personal collection, but you can only choose one.

RELATED: Which Grail Card Would You Choose?

The first option comes from a major year in the hobby, 2020. The card up for grabs for your personal collection is a Joe Burrow 1/1 RPA from Panini Limited. The card itself is a printing plate, but does feature a three color patch. It is also graded by PSA as being authentic. With the NFL season on the horizon, getting a 1/1 rookie patch autograph of one of the top players in the league is never a bad idea.

2020 Panini Limited Joe Burrow Printing Plate RPA | Sports Cards Nonsense via eBay Live

If the NFL doesn't suit your fancy, what about the NBA? Flawless is one of the highest end sets Panini puts out each year, and the card in question has one of the greatest to ever play the game on it: Wilt Chamberlain. Both patches on the card are multi colored, and only fifteen copies exist. Perhaps the best part of the card? The patches are game worn, which will add a premium not only to the collectability of the card, but the resale value if one were to go that route.

2015 Panini Flawless Wilt Chamberlain Patch | Sports Cards Nonsense via eBay Live

RELATED: The Most Iconic Sports Cards of 2014

Up third in the batting order is Roberto Clemente, the star Pirates outfielder from the 60s and 70s. The card is from 2007 Topps Sterling, and features some of the coolest patches that you will ever see. Sterling is also one of Topps' higher end releases, and these specific cards and sets from the mid 2000s have some amazing cards in them. The card is also a 1/1, making it a must for any collector.

2007 Topps Sterling Baseball Roberto Clemente Patch 1/1 | Sports Cards Nonsense via eBay Live

If you still have not made your choice, there is one final option, and it is a modern choice. It is a Rookie Patch Autograph of Michael Penix Jr from National Treasures Football. Penix was the top QB taken in the 2024 draft, and is in line to start this year for the Atlanta Falcons. The patch contains three colors and is numbered out of 10. Collectors who like to invest in young Quarterbacks will certainly consider this card as their choice.

2024 Panini National Treasures Michael Penix Jr RPA (/10) | Sports Cards Nonsense via eBay Live

RELATED: Sports Cards are getting hot in Europe

So, what card did you choose? Collectors will have the chance to purchase all of these cards if they want this coming Sunday, Aug 31 at 7:30 PM on eBay Live. Sports Cards Nonsense will have these cards up for sale, along with so many other memorable cards from the hobby across multiple sports. For example, a PSA 9 Walter Payton Rookie Card is scheduled to be on the docket, as well as a Ken Griffey Jr autographed card from Flawless, an Elly De La Cruz autographed card, and a game used Babe Ruth triple patch card from Upper Deck Exquisite. Enjoy the show!

Sports Cards Nonsense eBay Live Event - Sunday August 31 at 7:30 PM | eBay Live

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: