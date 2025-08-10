Would You Rather? 1989 Score Barry Sanders vs. Thurman Thomas Rookie Cards
Before they etched their names in NFL lore, Barry Sanders and Thurman Thomas shared a backfield at Oklahoma State. The 1989 Score set featured both future Hall of Famers' rookie cards, though only Sanders was a true neophyte that year, with Thomas debuting a season prior.
The Thurminator was the starter for two seasons while Sanders backed him up and returned kicks. When Thomas left for the NFL in 1988, Sanders took over and rushed for 2,628 yards en route to the Heisman Trophy. Who would you choose between these former teammates: Sanders, widely regarded as one of the era's elite backs, or Thomas, the versatile speedster who helped power Buffalo to four straight Super Bowls?
The Case for Barry Sanders #257
Sanders' Score rookie commemorates the beginnings of one of the most electrifying runners in NFL history. The green-bordered design frames the third overall pick by Detroit, who ran for 1,470 yards and won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors despite missing training camp due to a contract dispute.
Sanders became the first player to open a career with ten consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. His 1997 campaign saw him rush for 2,053 yards while capturing co-MVP honors alongside Brett Favre. Sanders' sudden retirement in 1999 at age 31, just 1,457 yards shy of Walter Payton's all-time rushing record, became a defining note of his legacy.
Recent PSA 10 sales have ranged from $1,375-$1,435 based on August 2025 eBay and Fanatics data. The population report shows 2,435 PSA 10s in circulation, a substantial number that reflects the set's widespread production. PSA 9 copies trade around $115-$117, while raw cards in decent shape can be found for $40-$50.
The Case for Thurman Thomas #211
Thomas' Score RC captures the complete back who became the engine of Buffalo's K-Gun offense. Drafted 40th overall in 1988, Thomas went on to lead the AFC in rushing three times. He won the 1991 NFL MVP award after becoming just the 11th player to eclipse 2,000 all-purpose yards in a season.
The five-time Pro Bowler finished his career with 12,074 rushing yards and demonstrated versatility that made him equally dangerous as a receiver, tallying 472 catches over 13 seasons. His ability to excel in the Bills' no-huddle attack illustrated how teams could utilize running backs in pass-heavy schemes.
Gem Mint PSAs have sold in the $139-$187 range recently, hard-to-beat value for a Hall of Fame rookie. The 1,526 PSA 10 versions graded at the time of writing, significantly fewer than Sanders, create relative scarcity that suggests potential upside. PSA 9s have traded in the $26-$29 range, while raw cards can be acquired for under $2 if you look close enough, providing what could be a unique grading opportunity for those with a keen eye.
The Verdict
Pitting these two college Cowboys side-by-side despite a large price gap opens up an interesting discussion. Sanders commands a much larger premium at the PSA 10 level, reflecting his place among the greatest pure runners ever. The card benefits from stronger brand recognition and highlight-reel memories that still captivate fans decades later.
Thomas offers enticing value for the frugal yet savvy collector with an eye-popping resume. His lower population numbers and bargain pricing create an intriguing risk-reward scenario for those betting on market correction.
Both cards should withstand any bubble bursts or downturns in the hobby, so your choice may come down to budget and personal preference. For those looking to flip rather than hold, Sanders offers proven liquidity and steady demand, while Thomas presents more upside potential if collectors ever truly recognize a perceived value disparity between these Canton mates.