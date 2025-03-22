Arizona Baseball Gets a Brutal Reminder About New First Base Safety Bag on Tag-Out
With a new season often comes new rules and regulations. For college baseball, the most important change is the implementation of the safety bag.
The safety bag, a popular part of the game at high school levels, is a second, colored bag directly to the right of first base. When a player is running through first base, they can step on the safety bag and be considered safe, preventing a need for the fielders and runner to occupy the same bag. It lowers the chances of scary and threatening collisions that have injured players over the years.
But after the run to first base, the safety bag essentially doesn't exist. And it looks like it's already taking some teams some time to get adjusted to that.
On a throw over to first base, an Arizona base runner dove back to first base in time. West Virginia's first baseman kept his tag applied to the runner as he got to his feet, pointing out to the first-base umpire that it looked like he had his foot on the safety bag and not the real bag as he got up.
The official agreed and called the Arizona runner out. It looked like the runner potentially may have had his toe on the official bag (while his midfoot rested on the safety bag), but debate aside, the on-field call will serve as a reminder to athletes across the nation that they should use the real bag once they've reached base just to be sure.
A tough scene for Arizona, who did end up winning the game anyway 6-4.