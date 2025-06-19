SI

Arkansas Players Console Teammates After Heartbreaking Errors at College World Series

Tim Capurso

Arkansas players console left fielder Charles Davalan after the heartbreaking loss.
Arkansas players console left fielder Charles Davalan after the heartbreaking loss. / Screengrab Twitter @espn

The Arkansas Razorbacks lost the semifinal game of the men's College World Series to the LSU Tigers in the most heartbreaking way possible on Wednesday night.

Arkansas, leading 5-3, got a strikeout from pitcher Cole Gibler to start the bottom of the ninth, then LSU got a baserunner on an infield single, and another on a walk in the next at-bat. Gibler then got LSU's Steven Milam to hit a grounder to short, one that could have potentially started a game-ending double play. But shortstop Wehiwa Aloy instead opted to get the lead runner at third, meaning there were still only two outs.

Unfortunately, that turned out to be a fateful decision, as Tigers catcher Luis Hernandez lined a ball to left in the ensuing at-bat. Razorbacks left fielder Charlie Davalan attempted to make a diving catch to secure the victory, but the ball ricocheted off his body and rolled down the line, allowing two runs, including the tying run, to score.

Things got even worse for Arkansas when LSU first baseman Jared Jones lined a ball up the middle off of second baseman Cam Kozeal's glove for the walk-off hit.

A heartbroken Davalan was in tears in the immediate aftermath of the game, but his teammates wouldn't let him feel those emotions alone. In a powerful show of sportsmanship and team spirit, the Arkansas players consoled Davalan as they began to walk off the field.

That's what sports are all about.

