Closed School Remains Alive in Division III College World Series With Walk-Off Homer
If you look on Birmingham-Southern College in Birmingham, Ala.'s Wikipedia page, you'll find a lot of past tense: Birmingham-Southern was this. Birmingham-Southern was that.
Fortunately, despite the tiny liberal arts college's closure on Friday, the school's baseball team very much is.
The Panthers defeated Randolph-Macon 9-7 Saturday in nine innings to remain alive in the Division III College World Series. First baseman Jackson Webster was the hero, clubbing a walk-off home run to prolong his school's existence another day.
Birmingham-Southern's story has made it a cause célèbre throughout the baseball world, as the team tore off 19 wins in 23 games after news of its school's closure became public.
Founded over a century ago, Birmingham-Southern has long had a degree of name recognition in the world of college sports. Its football team had credibility as a major school in the 1920s, and it briefly gave Division I a try in the 2000s.
The Panthers will play either Salve Regina or Wisconsin-Whitewater Sunday afternoon in Eastlake, Ohio.