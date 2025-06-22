Coastal Carolina Coach Ejected in First Inning of CWS Final As Ump Tumbles to Ground
The men's College World Series finals took an unexpected turn on Sunday after Coastal Carolina coach Kevin Schnall was shockingly ejected in the bottom of the first inning.
With two outs, the Chanticleers' Walker Mitchell at bat and Sebastian Alexander fresh off a stolen base, Schnall reportedly gestured at home plate umpire Angel Campos and began to yell at him, purportedly over what he believed to be a missed call.
Campos elected to eject Schnall, who then walked out onto the field to confront the ump. First base ump Casey Moser subsequently tried to intervene, but fell to the grass before someone else stepped in, per video of the broadcast.
In the end, Coastal Carolina first base coach Matt Schilling was also ejected, as you can see in the video above.
According to the NCAA, Schnall was arguing balls and strikes, which ultimately led to his ejection. The "prolonged arguing" then earned him a two-game suspension, meaning he will have to miss a possible Game 3 on Monday should the Chanticleers rally on Sunday.
But even the announcers seemed confused by the ump's decision, which arrived quite early in the game and on the biggest stage (when you might think some chippiness could be excused).
Bad timing for Coastal Carolina. LSU currently leads the best-of-three series 1-0 and is up 5-1 in Game 2.